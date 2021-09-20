Orange Money partners with Ericsson Wallet Platform

Operator group Orange has turned to Ericsson to help it grow its pan African Orange Money service.

Orange Money was launched in 2008 and is now available to 60 million subscribers in seventeen countries across Africa and the Middle East, apparently it enabling €62 billion in transactions last year. It seems to be a classic mobile money that allows payments, money transfers, etc, without the need for a traditional bank account.

The Ericsson Wallet Platform positions itself as agile and scalable, just as any bit of B2B software needs to be these days. We’re told it will provide ‘a more agile and compliant IT architecture to enhance performance in managing the flow of transactions.’ This, in turn, will make it easier for Orange to expand and adapt its service across the continent.

“Stable, secure, reliable and compliant mobile financial services are fundamental to building the foundations of economic growth for many people in Africa,” said Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa. “As we continue to work to support our customers and enhance the services offered to them, we are very pleased to work with Ericsson as their financial services platform is built upon the latest security technologies and open architecture framework principles which can further expand our ecosystem and achieve our vision of financial inclusion in Africa.”

“This is a new milestone in our long-standing partnership with Orange Middle East and Africa,” said Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa. “With Ericsson’s industry leading and state-of-the-art Mobile Financial Services Platform, this partnership enables Orange Middle East and Africa to achieve its vision to accelerate financial inclusion in Africa. This anchors Ericsson’s technology leadership position in offering the most advanced and innovative Mobile Financial Services and further contributing to the economic development of Africa.”