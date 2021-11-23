2021 Glotel Awards winners unveiled
The winners of the telecoms industry’s most prestigious awards event have finally been revealed.
A healthy range of companies were represented this year, with the 20 awards spread among no less than 13 winners. The big kit vendors all did well, with Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia each winning more than once, while SK Telecom was again crowned operator of the year. The winning entries also represented the latest trends in telecoms, including 5G, OpenRAN and telco cloud.
“It was such a pleasure to so much evidence of the telecoms industry’s enduring strength and innovation,” said Telecoms.com Editor Scott Bicheno. “All the categories were incredibly competitive this year, so the winners really had to earn their place and all the shortlisted entries should feel proud of themselves.”
Due to the exceptional circumstances everyone is having to cope with we weren’t able to host a live in-person event this year. But we did record a special awards video featuring comedian Geoff Norcott, which you can watch here. So let’s cut to the chase, here are the winners and highly commended entries of the 2021 Global Telecoms Awards.
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
Winner: Turkcell – My Gem Inside: AI-Based Emotion Recognition for Autistic Children
Automation Initiative of the Year
Winner: Ericsson – Empowering Airtel’s automation journey
Highly commended: P.I. Works – SmartPlan
Best Digital Transformation Project
Winner: Huawei – AI-powered Digital Transformation Project
Highly commended: Verizon and Accenture – A Digital-First Approach to Building 5G Right
Best Operator
Winner: SK Telecom’s 5GX Hyper-connected Networks and Services
Highly commended: China Mobile International
Best Operator 5G Innovation
Winner: Altiostar – Rakuten Mobile 5G Open RAN Cloud-Native Network
Best Vendor 5G Innovation
Netcracker – Netcracker Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller
BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence
Winner: Netcracker – Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS
Highly commended: Huawei – 5G BSS Reconstruction Project for China Mobile Chongqing
Connecting the Unconnected
Winner: Federated Wireless – Bridging the Digital Divide with CBRS Shared Spectrum
Highly commended: Starlogik – StarZRO
Consumer IoT Initiative of the Year
Winner: Turkcell – Smart Micromobility with LTE-M
Highly commended: China Mobile Research Institute & Huawei C-V2X Network Test Solution
Digital Transformation Innovation
Winner: Nokia – Nokia Digital Assistant
Fixed Network Evolution
Winner: RtBrick – RtBrick’s Virtualized Broadband Routing Software
Highly commended: Positron – G.hn Gigabit Access Multiplexer
Ground-breaking Virtualization Initiative
Winner: Altiostar – Rakuten Mobile for 5G Open RAN on Kubernetes
Highly commended: VMware – Telco Cloud Platform
Industrial IoT Initiative of the Year
Winner: Ericsson – Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform enabling Axon’s connected cameras
Managed Services Innovation
Winner: Ericsson – Indosat Ooredoo & Ericsson AI/ML and Automation driven managed services transformation
Mobile Money Mastery
Winner: Comviva – MOVii
Most Innovative Cloud Service
Winner: Colt Technology Services – Colt Cloud Services
Highly commended: Robin – The Robin Cloud Native Platform
Most Innovative Cloud Technology
Winner: Red Hat – Red Hat OpenShift
Project Delivery Perfection
Winner: Huawei – Huawei Rock-Solid Solution
Highly commended: Solutions by STC – Dammam7 Supercomputer Project
Security Solution of the Year
Winner: Nokia – Nokia for NetGuard XDR Security Operations in 5G
Telecoms Transformation
Winner: Liquid Intelligent Technologies & Project Taara at X – Alphabet’s moonshot factory; Connecting the capitals of DRC and Congo