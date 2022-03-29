Nokia enlisted to boost Chunghwa Telecom 5G network in Taiwan

Finnish kit vendor Nokia has signed a two year deal with Taiwanese telco Chunghwa Telecom to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions.

Equipment will be installed in 4000 new sites with the aim of boosting the performance and capacity of Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G network. There is also an emphasis being placed on it reducing the carbon footprint of the network.

Nokia will deploy various units from its AirScale Single RAN equipment portfolio including macro base stations, small cells, 5G Massive MIMO antennas (64TRX and 32TRX), and passive RRH (8TRX and 4TRX), supporting different spectrum bands.

“Our commitment to delivering best-in-class 5G services to our customers is a priority for Chunghwa Telecom,” said Dr Alex Chien, President of Network Technology Group at Chunghwa Telecom. “This enhanced deal with our technology partner, Nokia, will help us to maintain our position as the number one mobile operator in Taiwan by delivering new and innovative services for our customers.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia added: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Chunghwa Telecom. In particular, I am pleased that our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will support its sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Taiwan’s mobile market is highly competitive with customer expectations for innovation and quality, so I am delighted Chunghwa is also prioritizing making its network and footprint greener.”

Earlier this month Nokia signed a similar deal to deploy its AirScale portfolio with Indosat, expanding 4G and 5G networks in Indonesia.

