Ericsson and Intel open cloud RAN technology hub in California

The straightforwardly titled Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub will be tasked with coming up with new cloud RAN applications to release to the market.

The Californian site pools the R&D resources of kit vendor Ericsson and chip giant Intel in the pursuit of cloud RAN applications. Based within Ericsson’s D-15 facility in Santa Clara, the Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub is up and running and specifically is looking at power management and cloud RAN containerized network function (CNF) applications on upcoming generations of processing platforms.

“Cloud RAN technologies and virtualization have enormous potential to impact networks of the future,” said Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson. “Through the Tech Hub, we will accelerate Cloud RAN technology in areas like energy efficiency and performance, while reducing time to market.”

Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Network Platforms Group at Intel, added: “The transformation to fully virtualized, cloud-native-based networks brings tremendous innovation and agility, and is now extending to the RAN. The Tech Hub will provide a venue for Ericsson and Intel to extend our collaboration and showcase how a virtualized RAN can deliver greater levels of automation, agility and sustainability.”

Ericsson introduced its cloud RAN offering in October 2020 and opened the Ericsson Open Lab, aimed at developing virtualized 5G RAN technologies, in March 2021. The idea seems to be that the Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub will concentrate on longer term research projects alongside the types of R&D both firms will already be ploughing tons of cash into.

