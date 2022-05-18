Three partners with Currys to offer business services in store

UK MNO Three has partnered with retail group Currys to offer its portfolio of business services through the firm’s chain of stores.

Three’s business services will be offered through Currys partner distribution network, its direct sales teams and across its 300 odd stores, which apparently includes 50 dedicated Business Hubs. This is the first time the operator has partnered with a retail chain for its business products, it will have you know.

Business customers will be able to buy airtime and hardware from any partnered store, in what is described as a multi-year deal which ‘significantly expands the reach of Three Business.’

“With Three being at the forefront of the 5G revolution, it makes them the ideal network partner for us and allows us to continue with our ambitious plans for growing our business offering even further,” said Carlos Pestana, Currys B2B Director.

Mike Tomlinson, MD of Business at Three UK added: “We want to be the partner of choice for businesses and organisations of all sizes as they transition to a more modern, flexible operating model that is fit for purpose for the 2020s and beyond. We are looking forward to working with Currys over the coming years to serve the Business market together with great services and fantastic distribution.”

