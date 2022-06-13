US mobile chip giant Qualcomm has acquired network automation firm Cellwize in order to further its ambitions in 5G and edge computing.

Qualcomm says Cellwize’s ‘cloud-native, multi-vendor RAN automation and management platform’ will compliment its own 5G infrastructure solutions as it looks to ‘fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected intelligent edge, and support the growth of the cloud economy.’

Specifically, it anticipates the integration of Cellwize into the Qualcomm collective will bulk its offerings in the shape of solutions related to RAN automation and management software, programmable application ecosystems, multi-vendor ecosystem for open virtualized networks, and Flexible RAN architecture solution, such as Open RAN.

“Global mobile operators and private enterprises are deploying 5G networks at an unprecedented pace across industries with the goal of connecting everyone and everything to the cloud,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm. “The addition of Cellwize’s best-in-class RAN automation technologies strengthens Qualcomm Technologies’ ability to drive the development of the modern 5G network – accelerating Open RAN global adoption, cloud-based cellular infrastructure innovation and 5G private network deployments.”

Ofir Zemer, former chief executive officer of Cellwize, who now is vice president, product management at Qualcomm added: “We are excited to join Qualcomm Technologies as we are both committed to accelerate the mission to modernize Radio Access Networks and enable mobile network operators and enterprises to fully realize and monetize their digital transformation.”

In an unusual twist for an acquisition announcement, the rest of the release is given over to quotes from other firms in the telco and wider tech ecosystem, including Bell, Deutsche Telekom, HPE, Microsoft Azure, Verizon, and Vodafone. All these quotes are of course complimentary of the purchase, and make liberal use of terms like like ‘synergy’, ‘innovation’, and ‘strategic partners’.

