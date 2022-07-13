Shell Energy goes from bad to worse in latest Ofcom complaints report

It looks like relatively new ISP Shell Energy is struggling to keep its customers happy as it is the most complained about UK broadband and landline provider.

This is the key finding of UK communications regulator Ofcom’s latest complaints report. As you can see from the tables below, Shell Energy received by far the most complaints per 100,000 customers than any other provider both for its broadband and landline services. This represents a continuation and a worsening of the trend observed a quarter ago.

Ofcom also categorises the main drivers of the complaints it receives and, as you can see from the second set of tables, Shell seems to be especially struggling with the basic provisioning of fixed line services. Since Shell will be using wholesale network providers most of the time, you have to wonder how it is managing to do such a relatively bad job of delivering them to customers.

“While the overall level of complaints has been consistently low over recent months, the gap between the best and worst providers in the broadband, landline and pay-TV sectors is widening,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director. “The figures highlight how some firms have plenty of work to do to keep their customers happy and catch up with their rivals. If you’re not happy with the service you’re getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere.”

The only other provider to come close to Shell’s poor showing is perennial customer service struggler Virgin Media, which is also bottom of the mobile and pay-TV tables. Having said all that, even 20 complaints per 100,000 people seems like a fairly low rate, so the UK telecoms sector on the whole seems quite healthy. Hopefully Shell is using feedback such as this to put measures in place to resolve whatever challenges it is currently experiencing.

