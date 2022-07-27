BAI continues expansion strategy with ZenFi Networks acquisition

Neutral host infrastructure provider BAI Communications has announced the acquisition of ZenFi Networks, a US-based provider of digital infrastructure solutions.

The deal highlights BAI’s growth strategy spanning across North America and Europe, with recent acquisitions including other telecom infrastructure providers such as Signal Point. Expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, the deal will first undergo customary regulatory clearances. The value of the acquisition has not been disclosed.

East-coast based ZenFi Networks’s acquisition will equip BAI with the “rights to provide mobile infrastructure solutions across 4,000 LinkNYC kiosk structures” across New York City and “over 1,100 route miles of fibre network across the New York and New Jersey metro region”, according to a press release. Additionally, the acquisition will include C-RAN solutions and several existing customer contracts, both with enterprise and mobile network operators.

“ZenFi Networks is a long established and high performing player in the wireless infrastructure sector.” said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of BAI Communications. “As an exciting business with longstanding customer relationships and a reputation for driving innovation, bringing it into the BAI Group is an important step forward in our ongoing push for growth in North America and globally.

“In the short-term, it enhances our regional operations in the Northeast, further extending the reach of current solutions and expertise we have and building on our vision to assist our customers in delivering an enhanced experience at all points of their customers’ journey, from subway to above ground and from work to home. This also positions us perfectly to support the increasing appetite for connectivity among businesses across North America.”

Further on the deal, Ray LaChance, CEO of ZenFi Networks commented “Combining ZenFi Networks’ established reputation and relationships in and around New York City, and our expertise in fast-growth segments like small cell deployment with the scale and reach that BAI has across North America and globally, creates the perfect platform to capture the increasing 5G and connected infrastructure growth opportunity.”

As also pointed out by Light Reading, BAI’s M&A builds on a number of other network acquisitions focusing on distributed antenna networks, small cells and tower sites. With an expected operator small cell demand looming around in the US to improve 5G densification, it seems only prudent for companies such as BAI to prepare for these imminent needs both in North America and elsewhere globally.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.