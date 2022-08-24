Giganet drafts Neos Networks to propel southern counties expansion

UK ISP Giganet has brought in Neos Networks to provide backhaul and data centre connectivity to support its new southern counties network and plans to rollout more gigabit FTTP services.

Giganet is readying to expand its fibre network in the UK beginning in the south of England, and aims to have the core network and first four exchange rings live by end of the year. Over the next four years, Giganet has its sights set on reaching 300,000 homes across Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and West Sussex.

Bringing in business connectivity firm Neos Networks will provide Giganet with the local connectivity required to carry traffic to its data centres and across the national network. Neos says it unbundled 550 BT exchanges at the end of last year, and expanded its network reach to 34,000km.

“Neos Networks rose to the challenge of providing us with resilient and high capacity backhaul circuits across a wide range of exchanges as well as our core data centres,” said Matthew Skipsey, Chief Technology Officer at Giganet. “Using Neos Networks we have been able to secure connectivity to our points of presence faster than expected, initially enabling each of our first four regional rings with resilient 100Gbps backhaul. This means our south coast roll-out is progressing at pace. The ready availability of high-quality resilient connections to our points of presence, undoubtedly enabled us to quickly roll-out hyperfast, full broadband to a marketplace hungry for improved connectivity.”

Sarah Mills, Chief Revenue Officer at Neos Networks added: “Both Neos Networks and Giganet have adopted a collaborative approach to this relationship. This has resulted not only in solutions being delivered faster than ever, as the Giganet network grows, it also gives us the ability to transition connectivity between points of presence without any disruption. There is no doubt that by working in partnership with alternative network providers, like Giganet, UK residents will benefit from a better, faster, and more resilient connectivity.”

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.