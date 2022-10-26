Starlink launches internet service for vehicles on the go

Space X’s satellite internet service Starlink is now taking orders for a new product which provides ‘high-speed, low latency’ connectivity to moving vehicles in remote locations.

Hot on the heels of its new service for connecting aircraft to high-speed web access announced last week, Starlink is now offering the same treatment to moving land vehicles, utilising its constellation of internet disseminating satellites.

It seems to be an upgrade from a previously launched ‘Starlink for RVs’ service (RV, or recreational vehicle, is an American word for a sort of caravan) which had the stipulation that you had to be parked up to use it. The new service allows you to connect to Starlink’s services while moving, which is certainly more useful for GPS. For some reason the mobile version is called ‘Flat High Performance’.

“The new Flat High Performance Starlink allows users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency internet while in-motion,” reads the website. “With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, the Flat High Performance Starlink can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go.”

We’re told the necessary hardware is designed for a permanent installation on a vehicle and is resilient in harsh environments, and both the standard and mobile versions need a clear view of the sky to work. They’re taking orders now for the mobile version with deliveries beginning in December.

Last week Starlink started taking orders for a 350Mbps broadband unlimited data service for aircraft customers called Starlink Aviation, designed to allow things like gaming and streaming to be done from the skies. So it’s clearly on a bit on a mission to fill every conceivable niche of remote connectivity.

Obviously you don’t need to lean on Elon Musk’s satellite system to get the GPS working while bombing up the M1, or anywhere else there is terrestrial tower coverage – which is most inhabited places. Instead, this service is designed for when you are driving in remote areas with no service – making this another niche application, but perhaps a useful one if you do find yourself on a road trip somewhere out in the sticks and don’t have any mobile coverage.

How big the market is for people driving recreationally into deserts and other such places operators have deemed too remote to bother with remains to be seen, but we can think of a couple of chaps that could have found a use for it:

