Virgin Media signs wholesale deal with Vodafone Ireland

The Irish wings of operator Vodafone and fixed line provider Virgin Media have signed a wholesale agreement that will see the former being able to flog the latter’s fibre.

Virgin Media Ireland and Vodafone Ireland have today agreed a wholesale network access deal, which will allow Vodafone to offer its regional customers fixed line broadband services using Virgin Media’s fibre broadband network.

Virgin Media’s broadband network passes 1 million premises across Ireland currently, and currently boasts speeds of 1Gbps, while the ongoing €200m network upgrade to full fibre over the next three years will support speeds up to 10Gbps, we’re told. So far Virgin Media has upgraded 150,000 premises to its fibre network.

“We’re very pleased to provide network access opportunities to other operators for the first time and we welcome Vodafone as our first wholesale network partner,” said Tony Hanway, Chief Executive of Virgin Media Ireland. “It’s all systems go as we continue to expand our network nationally and bring ultrafast fibre connectivity to over 240,000 homes by the end of 2022, and over 1 million homes by 2025. Our entry into the wholesale market will support more competition while improving service delivery for consumers, businesses and communities across Ireland.”

Amanda Nelson, CEO of Vodafone Ireland added: “As Ireland’s largest Fibre to the Home market provider in Ireland, and the fastest growing broadband provider over the last 12 months, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the best products and solutions to our customers. Our new broadband partnership with Virgin Media means Vodafone customers will be able to avail of their Fibre to the Premise network, as they continue to upgrade to fibre around the country.

“Having recently celebrated 21 years in Ireland, we are looking forward to supporting our customers and businesses across the country long into the future, ensuring balanced regional development and a resilient and strengthened economy. Partnerships such as this, demonstrate our continued focus on our significant network investment strategy, as we look to continually upgrade and refresh our capabilities in Ireland.”

While Virgin Media says its ‘entry into the wholesale market will support more competition’ might be right, many have by this point pointed out if anything there are a few too many fibrecos currently fighting over the same coin, and that we are perhaps on the cusp of a period of consolidation in the market.

