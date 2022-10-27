Glotel Awards 2022 shortlist unveiled
The quantity and quality of entries to the 2022 Glotel Awards reveal a telecoms industry that hasn’t missed a step over a tricky few years.
This is the first year the Glotels Awards will be announced at a live, in-person event since 2019, thanks to the global pandemic. The Telecoms.com team was pleasantly overwhelmed by having to sift through well over 200 high quality entries and whittle them down to a shortlist of just over 100, which represents an excellent snapshot of the past year in the telecoms business.
“The Glotels shortlisting process is always a great education for us and this year was certainly no exception,” said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. “The addition of a few new categories ensured the entries represented the very latest trends in the industry and every single one of those shortlisted would make a worthy winner.”
Now it’s over to the panel of independent judges, who have the important task of grading each one. The winners will be announced at the live event in Central London on 1 December, featuring brilliant comedian Geoff Norcott. We wish every shortlisted entry the best of luck and you can see the full list below.
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
AIS – AI-based Best Customer Experience Project
Capgemini – Project Marconi; AI native MAC scheduler for next generation Open RAN
Comarch – Alarm Predictor
stc – AI Image Recognition for Location Survey Project
ZTE – Radio Composer, base-station-native-AI-powered 5G user experience booster
Advancing Standalone 5G
EE – EE’s commercial standalone 5G network
ENEA – Stratum Network Data Layer
Ericsson & Singtel – Singtel 5G Standalone
SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics – World’s first 5G Option 4
Automation Initiative of the Year
China Mobile Tianjin & AsiaInfo Technologies – Intelligent Massive MIMO Optimization
Infovista – Ativa Automated Assurance and Operations Suite for Cloudified, Fixed, IP and Wireless Networks
MYCOM OSI – EAA portfolio and Telco Transformation Solutions
TURKCELL – IPTV Zero Touch Service/Customer Operations
Zhejiang Mobile – Zhejiang Mobile & Huawei Core Network Autonomous Driving Network Project
Best Digital Transformation Project
MTN South Africa and Huawei – Customer Experience Driven Process Transformation
Mexico Telcel and Huawei – Telcel BSS Transformation Project
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital BSS
Solutions by stc – Jawwy Architecture Evolution Program
ZTE & China Telecom – Cloud-enabled Warehouse and Digitalized Delivery
Best Operator
Batelco Bahrain – Maintaining leadership in the region with key initiatives
BT – Research and development
KT – DIGICO
SK Telecom – 5G Hyper-connectivity and services
stc – Enabling digital transformation in Saudi Arabia
Best Vendor 5G Innovation
Amdocs – Amdocs Intelligent Networking Suite
Cohere Technologies – First MU-MIMO Software Solution for 4G + 5G in FDD and TDD with 2X Spectrum Multiplier Benefit
Ericsson and Digital Nasional Berhad Malaysia – Multi-Operator Core Network and Dynamic Resource Partitioning for the Nationwide Wholesale 5G Network
Orange – Orange 5G Lab
ZTE – Pioneer Network Delivery
BSS/OSS transformation excellence
Ericsson & Telstra – Composite orchestration of hybrid services in a NaaS architecture
Lifecycle Software – Converged Charging System
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform
stc – Online Credit Control and Settlement
Climate Action Excellence
Batelco Bahrain – Energy reduction program towards a sustainable environment
Calix – Calix Green Broadband
Capgemini – Project Bose; a holistic energy-saving solution
Colt Technology Services – Colt Environmental Sustainability Strategy
Vodafone – Vodafone Device Circularity
Connecting the Unconnected
Calix – Grayshott Gigabit
DZS – Saber-4400 Coherent Optical Transport Platform
GTT Communications – GTT and Caliber Financial Services partner to upgrade broadband infrastructure for the Otoe-Missouria Reservation
JV Moldcell JSC – Digital inclusion of older people via intergenerational dialog
Kacific Broadband Satellites Group – Kacific Gigstarter
Digital infrastructure Innovation
China Mobile International – Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Fo Tan Data Center
FiberSense – FiberSense DigitalAsset Marine
Frontier Communications Wholesale – Bandwidth To Enable Gigabit America
Huawei Technologies – MEC to Shopping Mall
Solutions by stc – KSMC – Smart Medical City
Driving Digital Transformation
AsiaInfo Technologies – Network Digital Twin Empower 5G Network Intelligence
AIS and Huawei – AIS Operation Digital Transformation Project
Solutions by stc – Jawwy
XL Axiata and Huawei – Data and Value Driven Operations
ZTE – ZTE 5G IDEA
Fixed Network Evolution
CUJO AI – CUJO AI Explorer; Advanced Device Identification
Fiberhost – Fiberhost network
Incognito Software Systems – DX Digital Experience KPI Analytics for FTTH access networks
KT – Transformation of PSTN into Optical Network
Neos Networks – Major network expansion programme
Ground-breaking Virtualization Initiative
Singtel – Software-defined Network
SK Telecom – World-First Baremetal-based Telco Cloud-native Core network commercialization
TPG & Ericsson – TPG Telecom’s cloud-native transformation, powered by Ericsson
IoT Initiative of the Year
Capgemini – 5G enabled automotive road safety use case interconnecting multiple MNOs
China Telecom Global – Smart IoT Solutions
Dimetor – AirborneRF HUB
Indosat Business – IOH Smart Manufacture
Tata Communications – Smart Street Lighting Solution
Managed Services Innovation of the Year
Huawei and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – Accelerator Huawei Digital Integration of Two Operator Merger
Lifemote – In-Home Wi-Fi Assurance Suite
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Secure Cloud Transformation Services
P.I. Works – P.I. Works Next-Gen Managed Service
Tata Communications – Tata Communications Unified Supply Programme
Mobile Financial Services Mastery
Ethiopia Telecom and Huawei – Ethiopia Telecom and Huawei for TeleBirr
fonYou – iCarrier platform; iCarrier Pay and iCarrier Credit
MTN and Ericsson – MTN Mobile Money Open APIs
Most Innovative Cloud Offering
China Mobile International – mCloud
LotusFlare – Metaverse Storefront powered by LotusFlare DNO Cloud
NEC – 4G/5G Converged Core
RADCOM – RADCOM ACE
Robin.io – Robin CNP and MDCAP
Outstanding Contribution to Open RAN
i14y Lab – Testing, validation and integration of disaggregated networks
NEC – NEC Open RAN
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Open RAN Automation
Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Symphony Open RAN solution
Private Networks Perfection
A5G Networks – Autonomous Networks Connect
Comba Telecom Network Systems – Comba FLeX5
stc – Non-public Mobile Networks/Private Campus
Viettel High Tech – Viettel 5G Private Network
Project Delivery Perfection
AIS and Huawei – 5G Network Planning & Optimization
China Mobile and Huawei Technology – 5G Network Optimization Project enabling Best and Green 5G networks
Solutions by stc – New Tier-IV Data Center for Saudi National Bank
Telefonica|Vivo and Huawei Technology – Best Network Optimization Project
Türk Telekom and Red Hat – Türk Telekom’s cloud-native transformation with Red Hat
Security Solution of the Year
KT – KT SafeNet
Macquarie Telecom Group – Real-time and specialised monitoring protocol
Orange International Carriers – 360° Checkup
Subex – Signaling Security Solution
ZTE – Private 5G Network Security
Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year
AIS – AIS 5G ToC Business Development Project
Amdocs – Amdocs’ “Make it Amazing” rebranding & employer-brand strategy, creative, and campaign
Rakuten symphony – Rakuten Symphony Marketing team
Telecoms Transformation
Batelco Bahrain – Innovative Coverage Approach for High-Rise Buildings using minimum investment
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution
Solutions by stc – Jawwy Architecture Evolution Program
Turkcell and Huawei – “Insights as a Service”; A risk free way to grow network operator B2B revenues
