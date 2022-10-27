Glotel Awards 2022 shortlist unveiled

The quantity and quality of entries to the 2022 Glotel Awards reveal a telecoms industry that hasn’t missed a step over a tricky few years.

This is the first year the Glotels Awards will be announced at a live, in-person event since 2019, thanks to the global pandemic. The Telecoms.com team was pleasantly overwhelmed by having to sift through well over 200 high quality entries and whittle them down to a shortlist of just over 100, which represents an excellent snapshot of the past year in the telecoms business.

“The Glotels shortlisting process is always a great education for us and this year was certainly no exception,” said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. “The addition of a few new categories ensured the entries represented the very latest trends in the industry and every single one of those shortlisted would make a worthy winner.”

Now it’s over to the panel of independent judges, who have the important task of grading each one. The winners will be announced at the live event in Central London on 1 December, featuring brilliant comedian Geoff Norcott. We wish every shortlisted entry the best of luck and you can see the full list below.

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

AIS – AI-based Best Customer Experience Project

Capgemini – Project Marconi; AI native MAC scheduler for next generation Open RAN

Comarch – Alarm Predictor

stc – AI Image Recognition for Location Survey Project

ZTE – Radio Composer, base-station-native-AI-powered 5G user experience booster

Advancing Standalone 5G

EE – EE’s commercial standalone 5G network

ENEA – Stratum Network Data Layer

Ericsson & Singtel – Singtel 5G Standalone

SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics – World’s first 5G Option 4

Automation Initiative of the Year

China Mobile Tianjin & AsiaInfo Technologies – Intelligent Massive MIMO Optimization

Infovista – Ativa Automated Assurance and Operations Suite for Cloudified, Fixed, IP and Wireless Networks

MYCOM OSI – EAA portfolio and Telco Transformation Solutions

TURKCELL – IPTV Zero Touch Service/Customer Operations

Zhejiang Mobile – Zhejiang Mobile & Huawei Core Network Autonomous Driving Network Project

Best Digital Transformation Project

MTN South Africa and Huawei – Customer Experience Driven Process Transformation

Mexico Telcel and Huawei – Telcel BSS Transformation Project

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital BSS

Solutions by stc – Jawwy Architecture Evolution Program

ZTE & China Telecom – Cloud-enabled Warehouse and Digitalized Delivery

Best Operator

Batelco Bahrain – Maintaining leadership in the region with key initiatives

BT – Research and development

KT – DIGICO

SK Telecom – 5G Hyper-connectivity and services

stc – Enabling digital transformation in Saudi Arabia

Best Vendor 5G Innovation

Amdocs – Amdocs Intelligent Networking Suite

Cohere Technologies – First MU-MIMO Software Solution for 4G + 5G in FDD and TDD with 2X Spectrum Multiplier Benefit

Ericsson and Digital Nasional Berhad Malaysia – Multi-Operator Core Network and Dynamic Resource Partitioning for the Nationwide Wholesale 5G Network

Orange – Orange 5G Lab

ZTE – Pioneer Network Delivery

BSS/OSS transformation excellence

Ericsson & Telstra – Composite orchestration of hybrid services in a NaaS architecture

Lifecycle Software – Converged Charging System

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform

stc – Online Credit Control and Settlement

Climate Action Excellence

Batelco Bahrain – Energy reduction program towards a sustainable environment

Calix – Calix Green Broadband

Capgemini – Project Bose; a holistic energy-saving solution

Colt Technology Services – Colt Environmental Sustainability Strategy

Vodafone – Vodafone Device Circularity

Connecting the Unconnected

Calix – Grayshott Gigabit

DZS – Saber-4400 Coherent Optical Transport Platform

GTT Communications – GTT and Caliber Financial Services partner to upgrade broadband infrastructure for the Otoe-Missouria Reservation

JV Moldcell JSC – Digital inclusion of older people via intergenerational dialog

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group – Kacific Gigstarter

Digital infrastructure Innovation

China Mobile International – Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Fo Tan Data Center

FiberSense – FiberSense DigitalAsset Marine

Frontier Communications Wholesale – Bandwidth To Enable Gigabit America

Huawei Technologies – MEC to Shopping Mall

Solutions by stc – KSMC – Smart Medical City

Driving Digital Transformation

AsiaInfo Technologies – Network Digital Twin Empower 5G Network Intelligence

AIS and Huawei – AIS Operation Digital Transformation Project

Solutions by stc – Jawwy

XL Axiata and Huawei – Data and Value Driven Operations

ZTE – ZTE 5G IDEA

Fixed Network Evolution

CUJO AI – CUJO AI Explorer; Advanced Device Identification

Fiberhost – Fiberhost network

Incognito Software Systems – DX Digital Experience KPI Analytics for FTTH access networks

KT – Transformation of PSTN into Optical Network

Neos Networks – Major network expansion programme

Ground-breaking Virtualization Initiative

Singtel – Software-defined Network

SK Telecom – World-First Baremetal-based Telco Cloud-native Core network commercialization

TPG & Ericsson – TPG Telecom’s cloud-native transformation, powered by Ericsson

IoT Initiative of the Year

Capgemini – 5G enabled automotive road safety use case interconnecting multiple MNOs

China Telecom Global – Smart IoT Solutions

Dimetor – AirborneRF HUB

Indosat Business – IOH Smart Manufacture

Tata Communications – Smart Street Lighting Solution

Managed Services Innovation of the Year

Huawei and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – Accelerator Huawei Digital Integration of Two Operator Merger

Lifemote – In-Home Wi-Fi Assurance Suite

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Secure Cloud Transformation Services

P.I. Works – P.I. Works Next-Gen Managed Service

Tata Communications – Tata Communications Unified Supply Programme

Mobile Financial Services Mastery

Ethiopia Telecom and Huawei – Ethiopia Telecom and Huawei for TeleBirr

fonYou – iCarrier platform; iCarrier Pay and iCarrier Credit

MTN and Ericsson – MTN Mobile Money Open APIs

Most Innovative Cloud Offering

China Mobile International – mCloud

LotusFlare – Metaverse Storefront powered by LotusFlare DNO Cloud

NEC – 4G/5G Converged Core

RADCOM – RADCOM ACE

Robin.io – Robin CNP and MDCAP

Outstanding Contribution to Open RAN

i14y Lab – Testing, validation and integration of disaggregated networks

NEC – NEC Open RAN

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Open RAN Automation

Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Symphony Open RAN solution

Private Networks Perfection

A5G Networks – Autonomous Networks Connect

Comba Telecom Network Systems – Comba FLeX5

stc – Non-public Mobile Networks/Private Campus

Viettel High Tech – Viettel 5G Private Network

Project Delivery Perfection

AIS and Huawei – 5G Network Planning & Optimization

China Mobile and Huawei Technology – 5G Network Optimization Project enabling Best and Green 5G networks

Solutions by stc – New Tier-IV Data Center for Saudi National Bank

Telefonica|Vivo and Huawei Technology – Best Network Optimization Project

Türk Telekom and Red Hat – Türk Telekom’s cloud-native transformation with Red Hat

Security Solution of the Year

KT – KT SafeNet

Macquarie Telecom Group – Real-time and specialised monitoring protocol

Orange International Carriers – 360° Checkup

Subex – Signaling Security Solution

ZTE – Private 5G Network Security

Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year

AIS – AIS 5G ToC Business Development Project

Amdocs – Amdocs’ “Make it Amazing” rebranding & employer-brand strategy, creative, and campaign

Rakuten symphony – Rakuten Symphony Marketing team

Telecoms Transformation

Batelco Bahrain – Innovative Coverage Approach for High-Rise Buildings using minimum investment

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution

Solutions by stc – Jawwy Architecture Evolution Program

Turkcell and Huawei – “Insights as a Service”; A risk free way to grow network operator B2B revenues

