Amdocs accelerates in the Americas

Telecoms software and services vendor Amdocs has added to strong North American revenues with a couple of major Latin American deal wins.

The most significant of those wins is probably a strategic collaboration with Telefonica that involves modernising the BSS and OSS of its operations in Chile, Peru and Argentina to make them ‘cloud native’, as is the fashion. This will enable a wholesale move to the public cloud, bringing all the benefits, such as agility and scalability, generally associated with it.

“Telefonica is committed to empowering its users in Hispanoamerica with customer-focused digital innovations, helping them enjoy a better tomorrow,” said Andrea Folgueiras, CTO at Telefonica. “We are pleased to strategically expand our collaboration with Amdocs to drive this digital transformation at our companies in Argentina, Chile and Peru, and be the first operator in the region to migrate OSS modules to the cloud.”

“We are delighted to significantly strengthen and expand our partnership with Telefonica, and we are delighted to support their vision of harnessing the latest technology innovations to deliver amazing customer experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “We look forward to partnering with Telefonica as they drive their business to new heights in the growing Latin American market.”

Further north, Amdocs is helping AT&T Mexico perform a similarly overcast manoeuvre. Specifically AT&T Mexico’s Amdocs Customer Experience Suite will be migrated from on-premise to the public cloud. The cloud platform wasn’t specified in this case or the Telefonica one but if the operators in question know what’s good for them they’ll be going for some kind of hybrid/multi-vendor model.

“AT&T Mexico’s cloud transition continues to be an important growth area for our business,” said Jeronimo Diez de Sollano, Chief Information Officer, AT&T Mexico. “Amdocs is a longtime partner of AT&T Mexico, and we’re excited to expand upon our work as we migrate our infrastructure to the public cloud.”

“AT&T Mexico is constantly looking into how to lead the local market with innovative services and offering focused on the customer experience,” said Shimie Hortig, President of the Americas Group, Amdocs. “By migrating its IT services infrastructure to the cloud, AT&T México can ensure the right infrastructure to support its growing business needs. We’re pleased to collaborate on this initiative.”

These announcements coincide with the announcement of Amdocs’ fiscal full year numbers, which logged record revenues of $4.6 billion, up 7% on the previous full year. Amdocs gets most of its revenues from the US, which were up 10% for the most recent quarter and expects fiscal year 2023 to show similar growth.

“Strong sales momentum throughout fiscal 2022 continued in Q4 and included a five-year agreement to migrate Amdocs systems to the cloud for AT&T Mexico,” said Shuky Sheffer, CEO of Amdocs. “Additionally, we are working with Rogers to move existing Amdocs services and applications to Rogers’ private cloud. Overall, we ended fiscal 2022 with record-high 12-month backlog of $3.97 billion, up approximately 8% from a year ago.

“While we are not immune to the current macro uncertainty, our role as a trusted partner is especially valuable during such times as we work to help service providers improve customer experience, accelerate cost reduction, and increase efficiency with our digital, cloud, automation and 5G monetization capabilities. Taking everything into consideration, we are positioned to deliver fiscal year 2023 revenue growth in line with the midpoint of our long-term target range of 6% to 10% on a constant currency basis while delivering strong earnings to cash conversion.”

