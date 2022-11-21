TIM picks Ericsson for 5G core

Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will allow TIM to modernize its current Evolved Packet Core and introduce 5G Standalone in a cloud-native platform, we’re told.

TIM has chosen Ericsson to provide its 5G core, which will enable its transition to 5G Standalone (SA) – what some refer to as ‘real 5G’, and which is supposed to offewr higher data transfer rates and lower latency, or in other words all the things 5G in general is supposed to bring to the table.

The agreement also includes network orchestration and automation services, designed to enable network slicing and communications (URLLC) solutions – which the firm says is ‘a key step that will enable the rapid introduction of new services for consumers and businesses.’

Andrea Missori, President of Ericsson Italy, says: “This new partnership with TIM will allow to take full advantage of 5G, benefitting both consumers and businesses, and will contribute to accelerate the country’s digital transformation,” said Andrea Missori, President of Ericsson Italy. “With 5G standalone it will be possible to activate a series of innovative services that require high performance, low latency and maximum security, as well as the network slicing functionality that will allow mobile operators to monetize network quality.”

It’s probably nice for TIM to get in the news for something other than its ongoing saga around ownership and staff reshuffles – of which there are at least a couple of updates a month. The Italian operator this week announced the resignation of board member Frank Cadoret, who represents key shareholder Vivendi on TIM’s board. Vivendi has often finding itself at loggerheads with Tim’s management, and his resignation leaves Vivendi with just one representative on the board.

Meanwhile the Italian Industry Minister apparently said this week that the privatisation of Telecom Italia was a mistake and wants to at least partially reverse it. Reuters reports that Adolfo Urso said “We need the network to be under public control… The government strategy is to have a state-controlled network.” Aside from Urso’s reported comments there don’t seem to have been any official policy statements from the Italian government, but if you were on the TIM board you’d certainly be paying attention to anything that sounded like talk of renationalising the incumbent.

There’s never a dull moment over at TIM HQ, it seems.

