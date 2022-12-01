2022 Global Telecom Awards winners revealed

The Glotel Awards were back as a live, physical, event this year and the winners represented a great cross section of an industry going from strength to strength.

For reasons that will be obvious, we weren’t able to get loads of telecoms professionals in a big room for the past two years. Now that, in the UK at least, that whole strange period is behind us, it was great to be able to get together just like we did in the good old days. Some things just aren’t the same over Zoom.

No single company dominated the awards this year, with a gratifyingly broad spread of winners in terms of company size and geography. Korea’s KT won the Best Operator award, and big kit vendors Huawei and Ericsson both did well too, but there are plenty of more niche players represented too. Cheesy though it is to say so, the big winner was the telecoms industry on the whole, which finally got the chance to celebrate its achievements in person at a great night out in central London.

Here’s the full list of winners and highly commended entries from this year’s awards. We congratulate them all for their considerable achievement.

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

Winner: Capgemini, Project Marconi

Advancing Standalone 5G

Winner: Ericsson & Singtel, Singtel 5G Standalone

Automation Initiative of the Year

Winner: Huawei & Zhejiang Mobile, Core Network Autonomous Driving Network Project

Best Digital Transformation Project

Winner: Netcracker Technology, Netcracker Digital BSS

Best Operator

Winner: KT, DIGICO

Highly Commended: BT, BT’s R&D

Best Vendor 5G Innovation

Winner: Ericsson and Digital Nasional Berhad Malaysia, Multi-Operator Core Network and Dynamic Resource Partitioning

BSS/OSS transformation excellence

Winner: Netcracker Technology, Netcracker Digital Platform

Highly Commended: Lifecycle Software, Converged Charging System

Climate Action Excellence

Winner: Batelco Bahrain, Energy reduction program towards a sustainable environment

Highly Commended: Vodafone, Device Circularity

Connecting the Unconnected

Winner: Kacific Broadband Satellites, Kacific Gigstarter

Digital infrastructure Innovation

Winner: Solutions by STC, KSMC – Smart Medical City

Highly Commended: FiberSense, DigitalAsset Marine

Driving Digital Transformation

Winner: ZTE, ZTE 5G IDEA

Fixed Network Evolution

Winner: Neos Networks, Major network expansion programme

Ground-breaking Virtualization Initiative

Winner: SK Telecom, World-First Baremetal-based Telco Cloud-native Core network commercialization

IoT Initiative of the Year

Winner: Tata Communications, Smart Street Lighting Solution

Managed Services Innovation of the Year

Winner: P.I. Works, Next-Gen Managed Service

Mobile Financial Services Mastery

Winner: Ericsson and MTN , MTN Mobile Money Open APIs

Most Innovative Cloud Offering

Winner: China Mobile International, mCloud

Highly Commended: Radcom, Radcom Ace

Outstanding Contribution to Open RAN

Winner: Rakuten Symphony, Open RAN solution

Highly Commended: NEC, NEC Open RAN

Private Networks Perfection

Winner: stc, Non-public Mobile Networks/Private Campus

Project Delivery Perfection

Winner: Huawei & Telefonica|Vivo, Best Network Optimization Project

Highly Commended: Türk Telekom & Red Hat, Türk Telekom’s cloud-native transformation with Red Hat

Security Solution of the Year

Winner: ZTE, Private 5G Network Security

Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year

Winner: Amdocs, “Make it Amazing” campaign

Telecoms Transformation

Winner: Huawei & Turkcell, Insights as a Service