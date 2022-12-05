news

Photo highlights from the 2022 Glotel Awards

Andrew Wooden
Glotels 2022

Couldn’t make the Glotels last week? We’ve got you covered with these photographic highlights from the night.

The Glotel Awards returned to London as a live, in-person event with a bang last Thursday, with a shortlist of over 100 companies representing an excellent snapshot of the past year in the telecoms business. Check out the highlights from the evening below.

Glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

glotels 2022

glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

Glotels 2022

 

