Vodafone and Currys sign deal to go ‘beyond mobile’

UK operator Vodafone will continue as the exclusive mobile network partner for retailer Currys as they look to expand into technology areas ‘beyond mobile’

This is an extension of an ‘exclusive multi-year partnership’ which the firms have been in for years, and they will now apparently be focussing on growing ‘beyond mobile’ and into home broadband and smart home products, a plethora of which could be seen being waved around at CES earlier in the month.

Currys claims to be the largest ‘omnichannel retailer’ of technology products and services in the UK, with about 300 stores and close to 15,000 employees. The firms also used the announcement to let us know that they have a ‘common goal of closing the digital divide and raising awareness of the issue in the UK through Vodafone’s everyone.connected campaign and Currys’ work with the Digital Poverty Alliance.’

“I am delighted to announce the multi-year extension of our unique, exclusive and successful partnership with Currys,” said Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer Vodafone UK. “Ensuring as many customers as possible get the choice of the UK’s reliable award-winning network. Together we will now expand the partnership to cover home broadband and other connected categories.”

Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer for Currys, commented: “Signing a multi-year extension to our Vodafone deal underlines the strength of our long-term partnership and our shared commitment to providing customers with quality, flexibility and value across mobile and other connected devices. This agreement will allow Currys’ customers to continue using Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning coverage in the UK, as well as providing them with access to the most expansive 5G network across Europe. Our mobile offering is working for our customers, and it’s working for us.”

It’s been a bit rocky for Vodafone in recent months. In November it said it was looking to cut €1 billion in costs and raise prices alongside the publication of the telecoms group’s first half 2023 financials, which showed a decline in adjusted EBITDA on the back of a weak performance in Germany.

Chief Executive Nick Read subsequently announced he was stepping down from the top job in December, with no permanent replacement named. CFO Margherita Della Valle has been appointed interim Group Chief Exec, and Read will remain available as an adviser to the board for the first quarter of 2023.

And at the end of last week a report by the Financial Times said Vodafone was planning a significant round of job cuts, based on info from ‘two people briefed on the discussions’.

