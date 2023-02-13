Three UK launches £12 social tariff for unlimited data, calls and texts

UK operator Three has launched a new 5G social tariff for those on income support and other benefits.

The new social tariff provides unlimited data, calls and texts for £12 a month for those that qualify and is being offered though the operators sub-brand Smarty. It’s being provided on a rolling basis, which can be changed or cancelled at any time.

Three estimates more than 4.2 million households across the UK could be eligible, which in order to be so you need to be in the receipt of either income based employment support, income based job seekers, income support, pension credit, or universal credit.

Three also took the opportunity to remind everyone of some other altruistic moves it has made of late, such as donating 1 million GB data to 40,000 disadvantaged people through the Good Things Foundation, and its Reconnected programme which refurbishes old devices and dishes them out loaded with six months of unlimited connectivity.

“With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to put financial pressure on many of our customers, Three is committed to playing its part in the solution,” said Elaine Carey, Three’s CCO. “More than ever, people are in need of support and that should include access to affordable connectivity without restrictions. I am delighted that we are launching this tariff today, offering low-cost access to our network for the customers who need it most.”

It can of course all come off as a bit self-congratulatory, but telcos are under pressure to make more noise about deals for those on benefits. Last year the government encouraged operators to raise awareness of lower cost social tariffs to customers amid the cost of living crisis, which took the form of a nudging letter from UK Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Following that it launched a scheme to allow broadband and mobile providers to check on the benefit eligibility of their customers with the DWP, the idea being they should get in touch with their customers and advise them they could be paying less.

