Deutsche Telekom lands Euro quantum communications gig

German operator group DT has been picked by the European Commission to coordinate the building of a new EU high-security communications network.

It’s called Euro QCI, which stands for European Quantum Communication Infrastructure. It will be composed of a terrestrial segment relying on fibre communications networks linking strategic sites at national and cross-border level, and a space segment based on satellites. Other private sector partners include Airbus DS, Thales SIX and AIT, while the coordinating organisation, which DT heads, is called Petrus.

“As coordinator of the Petrus project, we are contributing towards making Europe a leader in quantum communication and bolstering the sovereignty and security of the EU’s communications,” said Daniela Theisinger, MD of DT Global Business BeLux / France. “This infrastructure will provide real benefit to citizens, businesses, and our European institutions.”

What is quantum communication, we hear you ask. The EU page on the project says it involves ‘integrating quantum-based systems into existing communication infrastructures, providing an additional security layer based on quantum physics.’ Clear enough? While it’s not clear exactly what that means in practice, the word ‘quantum’ sounds geeky and futuristic, so that will do. It will be used by government agencies to share secrets and that sort of thing.

DT has a rich history of getting involved in public sector projects, including the contentious global health passport scheme that seems to have gone a bit quiet now that everyone is happy to get on with their lives. Before devoting too much resource to these grand plans it might want to make sure it has got the basics covered, however, advice we’re confident Lufhansa customers especially would agree with.

