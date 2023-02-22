Qualcomm launches a new IoT platform

US mobile chip firm Qualcomm has launched a new platform that it hopes will simplify the process of getting into the IoT game.

It’s called Qualcomm Aware and consists of Qualcomm silicon (of course), but also an ecosystem of hardware and software partners all wrapped up in a cloud-friendly bundle designed to play nice with developers from broader industry. The idea seems to be a one-stop-shop for all kinds of IoT projects, overseen by Qualcomm.

“Qualcomm Technologies is rapidly diversifying with new opportunities powering the connected intelligent edge and today we are proud to unveil our latest IoT milestone,” said Jeff Torrance, GM of connected smart systems at Qualcomm. “Qualcomm Aware is designed to support organizations across industries with a scalable, cost-effective, capital efficient investment solution that delivers an accelerated time to market, simplifies digital transformation, and delivers transformative insights needed to mitigate risk, make more informed business decisions, and navigate challenges across industries.”

You have to respect Qualcomm’s ambition with this launch. It feels like we’ve been banging on about IoT for decades without the market really taking off. Qualcomm seems to be saying it has finally cracked the technical and commercial challenges that have been holding it back so far but that’s a big claim that deserves some scepticism. Qualcomm is presumably hoping the endorsement of Aware by a bunch of high profile partners will be reassuring.

“The interoperability of software and hardware systems is key to delivering IoT solutions that enhance customer experiences,” said Ulrich Homann, corporate vice president Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “Through the integration with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Qualcomm is providing customers with a seamless way to track assets, manage inventories and improve their operational efficiency.”

“The introduction of the Qualcomm Aware Platform represents an important step forward in the unification of data and harnessing the full power of the Internet of Things,” said Jujhar Singh, EVP & GM, Industries & Revenue Lifecycle Management at Salesforce. “We’re excited to team up with Qualcomm Technologies to create powerful and differentiated customer experiences and services. Better access to real-time data, condition alerts, operational visibility, and more, will help make smarter, data-driven decisions across industries.”

It’s impossible to tell how much Aware will give the IoT sector a much-needed boost, but Qualcomm certainly seems committed to this venture. You can find out a bit more in the graphic and video below but it will be down to each prospective IoT player to do their sums and calculate how profitable partnering with Qualcomm will turn out to be.

