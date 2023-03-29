BT Wholesale starts selling EE mobile SIM deals for resale

Resellers can start selling 4G and 5G connectivity via EE sim cards to their own customers if they join BT Wholesale’s Partner Plus scheme.

This is a new string to bow of BT Wholesale’s channel portfolio, called Complete Mobile. Enterprise resellers will be able to sell EE connectivity via a direct channel model with BT Wholesale, brand it themselves and define the contract and support wrap.

Complete Mobile is described as a collaboration between BT Wholesale and a number of its Partner Plus members, such as Lister Communications, Comms Connect and Calteq – by which it seems to mean it trialled the programme with a number of firms on its Partner Plus scheme, and in order to get access to the new EE powered SIM deals for resale, you’ll have to me a member as well.

“Most UK businesses see mobile as a vital communications tool,” said Gavin Jones, Channel Partners Director at BT Wholesale. “With Complete Mobile added to our portfolio of products and services, our channel partners can lock in their customers, who can now get all their connectivity needs from one supplier. Complete Mobile gives partners a new edge to their offerings.

“In addition, they’ll have direct access to our mobile specialists, and all the tools, resources, and support they need. BT Wholesale is committed to equipping our partners with the best possible solutions and services. I believe Complete Mobile demonstrates the importance of working together closely with our partners to help supercharge their growth.”

Jim Clapham, Operations and Mobile Workforce Director at Lister Communications added: “From the first day we were introduced to our BT Wholesale account manager, we have had excellent communication on the progress of the EE SIM launch. We were looking for a simple and flexible mobile proposition to offer our customers – from SMEs to local authorities – and so we were delighted to be given the opportunity to become a trialist for the new SIM.

If you’re in the market for repackaging up connectivity then perhaps this will be of interest – however it is a wonder why BT Wholesale opted to use the EE brand at all for what is such a specifically business use case, since the sort-of rebrand was supposed to make EE its consumer face and BT its B2B brand.

