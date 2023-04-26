VMO2 buddies up with Telefónica Tech for UK cloud and security push

UK operator VMO2 is now flogging B2B cloud and security products in the UK courtesy of a partnership with Telefónica Tech.

On the acronym heavy new cloud and security menu are: Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Private Cloud Hosting and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) security services. This is in addition to some existing cloud networking Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and cloud security Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) products it currently offers.

In terms of who might want such combinations of capital letters and why, VMO2 puts forward examples such as local authorities that want to unify their data and processes, healthcare providers that want to migrate sensitive data to the cloud, and retailers looking to scale e-commerce efforts with video conferencing and live chat services.

Those who snap these services up will be supported by Telefónica Tech’s cloud professional and managed services team, which is based here in Blighty. Following the acquisitions of CANCOM UK&I and Incremental, the division of the Spanish telco now has more than 1,000 bods to do just that.

“Private businesses and public sector organisations are embracing digital transformation like never before and looking for ways to do this securely,” said Jo Bertram, Managing Director, Business and Wholesale at Virgin Media O2 Business. “To support this, we’re launching best-in-class cloud and security services for our customers to provide them with a comprehensive product line-up alongside our industry-leading fixed and mobile connectivity solutions.

“Our growing cloud networking expertise coupled with our new partnership with Telefónica Tech will help customers to migrate and manage their data and systems in the cloud, enabling them to be more efficient, productive and secure.”

María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Cyber Security & Cloud at Telefónica Tech added: “At Telefónica Tech we have a unified cyber security and cloud value proposition because we understand that migration to the cloud is the first step in the digital transformation of a business and that cyber security must be integrated from the beginning of any technological process.

“Our managed and professional cloud and cyber security services will enable Virgin Media O2 Business to offer its customers the most comprehensive threat prevention, detection and response techniques to ensure a secure digital transformation with the support of Telefónica Tech professionals in the UK and Ireland.”

It sounds very much like a reseller type arrangement, with VMO2 picking through its contacts book to pipe cloud and security treats from Telefónica to the UK market. It will be interesting to see if this new partnership expands into other areas – Telefónica Tech comes across as one of the more innovative players when it comes to applied connectivity/cutting edge market explorations.

This week in fact it announced another team up with 3M to roll out a solution aimed at upgrading hospitals with AI powered predictive and analytical tools. The idea is staff can identify areas for improvement and speed up data-driven decision-making based on things like activity, occupancy, pathologies and procedures. One application of this is an analytics module that predicts daily visits to the emergency room a week in advance to improve waiting times and optimise the ‘sizing of the service.’

We’re told Telefónica Tech already provides healthcare solutions to over 42 NHS centres and 26 other medical institutions in the UK – perhaps an expanded partnership with VMO2 will mean BT has some stronger competition on its hands as it looks to tech-up the NHS with its suite of products.

