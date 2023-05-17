BT teams up with ServiceNow to roll out ‘contact-centre-as-a-service’

UK telco group BT and ServiceNow are offering ‘turnkey’ packages for integrating digital workflows, global comms, and cloud-hosted contact centre platforms.

The contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) package is targeted at business and public sector customers, and has apparently being developed in response to demand to ‘simplify and accelerate digitalisation of their contact centres and workflows.’

Digitalisation and moving contact centre systems into the cloud offers more flexible and responsive user experiences, we’re told, and also help reduce costs and enables ‘new service innovations and compliance tools.’

It will be jointly delivered and managed by BT and ServiceNow, combining the latter’s Now Platform capabilities with the former’s Global Voice network, integrated into a choice of tools. It has already been deployed to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and it is now looking to flog it to other organisations.

“Integrating comms into the workflow and case management simplifies compliance processes, makes colleagues more efficient and gives a better experience to everyone,” said Andrew Small, director of voice and digital work, Business, BT. “Our new package in partnership with ServiceNow will create a compelling pathway for customers looking to move to the cloud and achieve all the benefits digital transformation has to offer.”

Chris Bedi, chief digital information officer, ServiceNow, added: “Customers are increasingly looking for turnkey options to remove complexity from cloud migration and workflows. The combination of our cloud‑based platform, with BT’s global network and communication expertise, will offer customers a unique opportunity to digitise and unify their organisations to be smarter and faster.”

BT and ServiceNow announced their partnership last year, and it the telco says the collaboration will help it ‘create an AI-powered, self-healing digital infrastructure for its business operations.’

Along similar lines, last month the telco group announced its ‘virtual wards’ programme, which is designed to give the NHS and other healthcare providers some technological solutions to patient care, including apps, AI monitoring and online consultations.

