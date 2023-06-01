Currys to resell Vodafone home broadband

Operator group Vodafone is raising its UK fixed line game by expanding its partnership with electronics retail giant Currys.

Essentially this seems to be designed to enable Currys customers to access the Vodafone Together mobile and fixed bundle, which offers the kinds of discounts on the component parts that you would expect. Currys was already reselling Vodafone mobile contracts and the operator seems to be on a general broadband push right now.

Vodafone claims to have not only ‘the UK’s fastest wifi technology throughout the home’, through its Pro II Broadband package, which uses wifi 6E technology, but also to be ‘the UK’s largest full fibre provider’. This claim is presumably based on the fact that it uses a combination of Openreach and CityFibre, depending on the location.

“I am delighted to announce the availability of our market-leading Home Broadband range with Currys,” said Max Taylor, Vodafone UK Chief Commercial Officer. “Vodafone has the largest fibre footprint in the UK and the most reliable in-home WiFi technology, all at affordable prices. There is no better time to switch to Vodafone Home Broadband.”

In other Vodafone news, the company is calling on businesses across the UK to donate unwanted devices to its The Great British Tech Appeal, which seeks to ‘help close the digital divide and promote a more circular economy’. Apparently over 200,000 tonnes of electrical goods are being thrown away by UK businesses with general waste, at least in part because they don’t know what else to do with it.

Partnering with the Good Things Foundation and their tech refurbishing partner Reconome, through this initiative Vodafone says it will collect unwanted devices and, in some cases, refurbish, add connectivity and send it to ‘digitally excluded’ people. It seems devices are one of the main things lacking from those falling on the wrong side of the digital divide.

“At Vodafone, we are privileged to work with a fantastic network of customers who we are proactively calling on to look at the devices they no longer want or need,” said Nick Gliddon, CEO of Vodafone Business, UK. “We’ll work with Good Things Foundation to collect these devices, refurbish and rebox them, and provide free connectivity so that they can benefit those who need them most.

“Our Everyone.Connected programme has so far helped over 1 million people cross the digital divide and we aim to help a total of 4 million by 2025. We would encourage businesses to get involved, it costs nothing to donate, any data is securely wiped, and they would be doing their part in promoting the circular economy.”

