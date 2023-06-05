NBN launches uncapped satellite plan

Australia’s state-owned broadband network company NBN is now offering uncapped data to 400,000 homes via a new satellite plan called NBN Sky Muster Plus Premium.

Being a satellite plan, it’s aimed at remote and regional areas that are otherwise not well served by terrestrial networks – which in Australia covers a fair bit of land. As well as the uncapped data, the benefits of the plan are presented as ‘burst download speeds’ of up to 100Mbps, and lower wholesale pricing.

The launch follows a trial run involving 10,700 participants, during which NBN boasts that the network remained robust despite a significant increase in data usage during peak times. The service will be available to order as of 1 June.

“With the rapid growth in data usage, people live their digital lives with more connected devices for remote work, online learning, social media, e-commerce and entertainment,” said Gavin Williams, nbn Chief Development Officer for Regional and Remote. “Homes and small businesses in remote areas require access to more data to help cater for their needs. We are excited to launch nbn Sky Muster Plus Premium as the next step in the natural evolution of the nbn satellite network, offering even more connectivity options for homes and businesses in regional and rural Australia.

“The nbn Sky Muster satellite service is a vital part of the nbn network and connects remote parts of our country. This new plan will help more people thrive in the digital age like never before. Not having to worry about a monthly data allowance offers more flexibility in how and when people use their internet, and more time to do the things that matter most.”

Australia remains one of the best use cases for the benefits of satellite connectivity, since there are many areas which you could describe as remote by any standards across the vast country. On top of this it’s a rich country so as long as there are enough people settled in a given area there is a viable and addressable market, as they say, as opposed to say the areas in the Siberian wilderness or Brazilian rainforest.

NBN clearly wants to get ahead of the curve with this trend to save losing customers to ‘intensifying’ competition, as alluded to in statements by Co chief executive Stephen Rue raround the recent news that it was cutting 500 jobs.

