BT lands HSMC as a customer for its quantum secure metro network

UK operator group BT has been talking up its efforts in using quantum tech to enable super-secure communications and has just signed its first banking customer.

The quantum secure metro network was launched over a year ago, in partnership with Toshiba. It uses Quantum Key Distribution, an advanced form of encryption, to allow data to be moved over the network in a highly secure way, which especially anticipates future cyber threats and quantum attacks. HSBC will be trialling this system for data sent over fibre cables between its HQ in London and a datacentre over 60 kilometres away.

“Our customers, clients and employees expect us to have safe and secure operations and resilient cybersecurity, so we must stay ahead of the curve, that is why we are already preparing our global operations for a quantum future,” said CEO of HSBC Bank Plc and HSBC Europe. “Today’s milestone proves the importance of collaboration and demonstrates the significant innovation and progress that can be achieved when industry leaders join forces.”

“Having launched the world’s first trial of a commercial quantum-secured metro network in partnership with Toshiba, we are delighted that HSBC has become the first bank to join,” said BT Chief Security and Networks Officer Howard Watson. “This trial enables global industry partners to collaborate on the next era for network security. We look forward to co-innovating to develop and prove further use cases, demonstrating the power of quantum communications in the UK and worldwide.”

Another key partner in this quantum leap is AWS, which contributed its edge computing capabilities that included a device called Snowball. ” This proof-of-concept is an exciting and important step toward understanding the commercial viability and scaling required to move quantum networking forward from the lab to the real world,” said AWS VP of Engineering Bill Vass.

“HSBC is a great example of an innovator preparing for the quantum era. By investing in and developing quantum-resistant cryptography strategies today, they are laying the groundwork to establish highly secure communication approaches for the future and keeping data security a top priority for customers.”

This seems to be positioned as much as commercial trial as anything, which is understandable when you consider many aspects of quantum computing remain unproven in the field. BT has taken it upon itself to take a lead in the development of this technological paradigm, about which you can read more here.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.