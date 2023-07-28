T-Mobile US grabs 760,000 postpaid phone customers in Q2

US operator T-Mobile hails ‘our best Q2 postpaid phone net adds in eight years’.

As well as the additional 760,000 postpaid phone customers it gained in Q2, T-Mobile US also snapped up 509,000 FWA home Internet customers during the period.

This was announced as part of its Q2 financials, in which service revenue was up YoY 2.8% to $15.7 billion and post-paid 5.5% to $12.1 billion – however overall revenue fell 2.6% to $19.2 billion, while net income landed at $2.2 billion.

The firm also highlighted a postpaid churn of 0.77% as a record low, and has now raised its expectations for the full year to between 5.6 million and 5.9 million postpaid net customer additions.

“If you were wondering how T-Mobile would perform if growth in our category moderated, I think you’ll find the answer in our latest results — including our best Q2 postpaid phone net adds in eight years, the lowest postpaid phone churn in the industry for the first-time ever, and industry-leading financial growth,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

“We’ve set audacious goals and delivered a durable and differentiated plan that is working just as we said it would. And now, fuelled by our unique growth opportunities, the momentum of our latest Un-carrier moves, and an unquenchable desire to be the very best at delivering for customers, we are the one to watch — with no plans to slow down.”

Earlier this month a report by mobile analytics company Opensignal showed that T-Mobile had the fastest download speeds in the US and also came out on top for 5G availability, its 195.5 Mbps coming in twice as fast as Verizon and 2.4 times as fast as AT&T. However the firm did also point out that all three operators increased their speeds compared with last year.

