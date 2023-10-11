Ericsson makes changes to its top brass

Kit vendor Ericsson has appointed Chris Houghton as Chief Operating Officer and Åsa Tamsons as Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions.

Chris Houghton is currently Senior Vice President, Market Area North East Asia, and has been with the kit vendor for 35 years. His new role will focus on cross group initiatives, including ongoing cost efficiency initiatives, we’re told.

Åsa Tamsons’ present role is Senior Vice President, Business Area Technologies & New Businesses (BTEB), and her new gig will involve growing Enterprise Wireless Solutions and ‘to increase the pace towards breakeven.’

Both will report to Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, who said: “The Chief Operating Officer’s objective will be to strengthen and oversee the operational execution across the Group and to enhance alignment and co-ordination across operational areas. This will enable me to fully focus on the key strategic priorities of our business. I’m happy that Chris with his extensive international experience has accepted to take on this new role within Ericsson”.

“BTEB’s role within Ericsson is to create and scale strategic growth businesses that deliver long term profit and positive impact on people and our planet. During Åsa’s tenure BTEB has reached profitability and Åsa has done a great job over the last five years. I’m now looking forward to having her head another very important business area within Ericsson and drive growth and profitability improvements.”

Meanwhile George Mulhern, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions (BEWS), will become an advisor and retire from Ericsson during 2024. Nunzio Mirtillo, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania & India, will also retire next year.

Ekholm added: “Nunzio has been with Ericsson for 35 years and has contributed immensely to the success of the Company. His dedication and everlasting focus on growth has been an inspiration to me and many colleagues. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

“We are the world’s foremost expert in wireless edge solutions and dedicated networks offerings to enterprises. George has contributed greatly to the process of integrating Cradlepoint into the Ericsson offering. I wish him all the best.”

Earlier this month, Ericsson also announced the appointment of Jan Sprafke as Chief Compliance Officer. Having been acting CCO since February, as a job description this was presumably no cake walk while the allegations of indirect bribes to ISIS in Iraq and subsequent fines were in the air.

