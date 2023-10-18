DNB, TM and ZTE deliver Malaysia’s first standalone 5G core

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Telekom Malaysia and ZTE have formed a pact which they say will yield ‘the world’s fastest 5G live trial’ and deliver Malaysia’s first standalone 5G core.

The firms claim the 5G live trial will deliver speeds up to 28Gbps based on adaptable mmWave AAU technology, which ‘will reshape Malaysia’s digital landscape and establish a new global standard in wireless communication.’

The project used TM’s network infrastructure and ZTE’s mmWave active antenna unit to deliver Malaysia’s first standalone 5G core, complemented by an adaptable next generation transport network, we’re told.

It’s also promised that the strategic partnership will enhance rapid Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections ‘to deliver high-quality services, video streaming, lag-free online gaming, and immersive virtual and augmented reality applications.’

“We are pleased to work with DNB and ZTE to revolutionize Malaysia’s 5G landscape, bringing digital opportunities to communities, businesses and the government,” Said Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, TM’s Group CEO. “The standalone 5G core and TM’s cutting-edge network infrastructure will establish new benchmarks in connectivity speed and reliability, pushing the boundaries of digitalization. This will enable better user experiences, pioneer new industry growth and drive the country’s innovation ecosystem that will power Malaysia as a digital nation.”

Ken Tan Tzi Kieng, Chief Technology Officer of DNB added: “We are thrilled to be part of this strategic collaboration with TM, MMU and ZTE on the world’s fastest 5G live trial. Connectivity is a vital component of the digital economy, and 5G, with its high throughput and low latency, paves the way for Malaysia to achieve its digital aspirations. The use of mmWave spectrum in DNB’s 5G wholesale network further augments this by giving a 5.5G experience, which is a launchpad to 6G. The combination of our spectrum with TM’s SA core opens up exciting possibilities in the enterprise space, especially in the deployment of 5G private networks.”

There are of course many such trials, milestones and pilots announced all around the world on almost a weekly basis – however it is intriguing that this one apparently reveals that ZTE still has close ties with DNB, considering how complex the presence of Chinese vendors in Malaysia’s networks has become.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.