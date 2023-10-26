Plume lands major Reliance Jio deal

Cloud wifi platform provider Plume has announced a new partnership with India telco giant Reliance Jio to provider smart home services to 200 million premises.

The deal was announced at the Network X telecoms trade show in Paris and must surely be one of Plume’s biggest. Subscribers of JioFiber and JioAirFiber will get access to what is being described as AI-enhanced in-home services. In practice this refers to Plume’s HomePass and WorkPass services that include adaptive wifi, connected device and application performance optimization, cyberthreat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, and wifi motion sensing.

“The partnership with Jio marks a significant global expansion of Plume’s services with a major telecoms force in Asia,” said Adrian Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer of Plume. “Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering. We are thrilled to help Jio deliver unique and highly personalized in-home digital experiences to its customers across India and support the company in the next chapter of its growth journey.”

“As we continue to expand our portfolio of connected home services, it is critical for Jio to provide our customers the most advanced and secure in-home digital services, delivering the best end-to-end customer experience,” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio. “With scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will continue to strengthen and enhance our connected home service offers and experience.”

Plume also announced new features for its HomePass app (pictured)at the show. App Priority lets users choose to give certain applications, uses, or devices a higher priority on the wifi network, and thus better performance. Plume’s pitch to the telecoms industry is essentially that it can help operators both optimise their subscribers’ wifi experience and offer them a bit of extra added value. It was one of the more prominent exhibitors at Network X, where broadband was the predominant theme.

