NTT Docomo deploys Nokia kit for Open RAN network

Japanese operator NTT Docomo will roll out Nokia’s Open RAN compliant 5G AirScale baseband kit in its commercial network across the country.

The deployment will include Centralized Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software, which Nokia says ‘confirms Nokia’s industry leadership through its anyRAN approach which offers mobile operators more choice in building 5G networks.’

The crux of the announcement is that this kit deployment will enable Docomo to pursue a multi-supplier strategy and give them the option to hook up Open Radio Units from additional suppliers should they wish. It’s also sprinkled liberally with celebratory statements about the two firms’ established partnership and generally how much they are both up for Open RAN.

“Both companies are taking their strategic collaboration and partnership to the next level with the deployment of the O-RAN-compliant 5G network,” says the release. “DOCOMO is committed to supporting global telecom operators in their adoption of Open RAN to make Open RAN a commercial reality.”

There is also an emphasis on how Nokia’s ‘low-power, energy-efficient, AirScale portfolio, which is based on the ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, will help Docomo with its sustainability goals.

“Nokia’s O-RAN compatible AirScale 5G Baseband solution is extremely competitive and is capable of being connected to any O-RUs on NTT DOCOMO’s 5G commercial network,” said Masafumi Masuda, General Manager of Radio Access Network Technology Promotion Office, NTT Docomo. “Its high performance and low power consumption will also reduce our operational costs and support our sustainability goals. We are excited to continue this journey with Nokia, who have been with us every step of the way as we move towards more open networks.”

Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia, added: “Nokia is fully committed to Open RAN and is helping its customers fulfil their Open RAN objectives. We have taken steps to ensure that our industry-leading radio access portfolio can seamlessly integrate and interoperate with products from other suppliers. Together with our ecosystem of partners, we are providing more choice and higher performance in Open RAN solutions to our customers than they will see from other RAN suppliers. We are excited to continue this journey with our long-term partner, NTT DOCOMO, and help them achieve their objective of delivering open networks.”

Last week, Nokia and Mavenir successfully completed interoperability testing of Mavenir’s CBRS Radio Unit and Nokia’s AirScale Baseband supporting the O-RAN Alliance’s 7-2x fronthaul interface. kit. The firms said they were able to demonstrate 5G peak performance by activating 4 component carrier (4CC) carrier aggregation, using both TDD and FDD spectrum in a 5G standalone (SA) test network.

