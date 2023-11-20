Optus CEO resigns as outage aftermath gets complicated

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, the CEO of Australian operator Optus, has resigned following the company’s massive outage two weeks ago and a subsequent dispute over the cause.

“On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to expand on the cause of the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded,” said Bayer Rosmarin in a press release published by Optus owner Singtel. “I was also able to communicate Optus’ commitment to restore trust and continue to serve customers. Having now had time for some personal reflection, I have come to the decision that my resignation is in the best interest of Optus moving forward.”

“Kelly has always led with integrity and had all stakeholders’ best interests at heart,” said Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon. “We understand her decision and wish her the very best in her future endeavours.”

As is often the case, the extent to which she jumped, as opposed to being pushed, will probably remain unclear. But if the outage itself wasn’t reason enough for Singtel to decide it needed someone else to run Optus, the apparent dispute between the two companies about what caused it may well have been the final straw.

“At around 4.05am Wednesday morning, the Optus network received changes to routing information from an international peering network following a software upgrade,” said Optus on its outage response page. “These routing information changes propagated through multiple layers in our network and exceeded preset safety levels on key routers. This resulted in those routers disconnecting from the Optus IP Core network to protect themselves.”

Early last week it was extensively reported that the international peering network in question was none other than Singtel’s own STiX exchange. This prompted a response from Singtel in which it said “From time to time, STiX conducts software upgrades for its infrastructure. STiX had planned for a routine software upgrade on one of its routers at 1am SGT on 8 November 2023, and as per usual practice, gave prior notice to all affected customers, including Optus and other telecom companies.

“During the upgrade, data traffic was routed to other points of presence on the STiX network, and back into customers’ networks. The STiX upgrade was completed within 20 minutes, and all its customers’ routers that were connected to it, including Optus’, were up and running. We are aware that Optus experienced a network outage after the upgrade when a significant increase in addresses being propagated through their network triggered preset failsafes. However, the upgrade was not the root cause.”

Since the likely sources of those media reports were within Optus, it’s hard to see how Bayer Rosmarin could have remained in place while this dispute raged. Australian national broadcaster ABC seems to share that view and, even if Bayer Rosmarin is being paid to keep quiet, things could yet get even messier.

If STiX wasn’t to blame then presumably the Australian Senate is just one of the groups that would like to find out what was. If STiX was the only international peering network to issue a software upgrade around the time of the outage then, it seems, either Singtel or Optus must be lying. Either way, Singtel presumably wanted to be seen to act as the aftermath of the outage snowballed, but it will probably need to do a lot more than replace Bayer Rosmarin to make this all go away.

