Microsoft is likely the big winner from OpenAI’s implosion

The circular firing squad inflicted on itself by the senior leadership of market-leading artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has effectively handed full control to Microsoft.

This very fluid situation has been extensively reported and continues to evolve rapidly, so we will only briefly summarise what has taken place to date. OpenAI’s website wasn’t working at time of writing but the tweet below signifies the moment, late last Friday, that the board of OpenAI decided to get rid of co-Founder and CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI announces leadership transition https://t.co/fFYDLwGXQz — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 17, 2023

Things then seemed to get even stranger, as the board apparently lost its nerve during the resulting, and entirely predictable, furore, and explored ways of bringing Altman back. It has apparently been unsuccessful, perhaps due to the decision by Open AI’s biggest investor – Microsoft – to offer Altman a position heading up its hastily created in-house AI arm.

I’m super excited to have you join as CEO of this new group, Sam, setting a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios,… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile many of the remaining OpenAI employees, including board member Ilya Sutskever and CTO Mira Murati, publicly expressed regret about what had taken place and signed an open letter calling for the board to simultaneously resign, appoint new board members, and reinstate Altman and co-Founder Greg Brockman, or face the mass resignation of most OpenAI employees.

I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company. — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) November 20, 2023

OpenAI is nothing without its people — Mira Murati (@miramurati) November 20, 2023

Breaking: 505 of 700 employees @OpenAI tell the board to resign. pic.twitter.com/M4D0RX3Q7a — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 20, 2023

As things currently stand, OpenAI could apparently continue to exist in something approximating its current form only if the remaining board members capitulate as demanded in the letter. Otherwise it seems pretty much all of its talent will move wholesale to the new Microsoft division, which will apparently be OpenAI in all but name.

Microsoft has already invested over $10 billion in OpenAI, so the spectacular destruction of that investment could superficially be viewed as a significant loss for Microsoft. But, as Radio Free Mobile explores, the company is already all-in on OpenAI, which is in effect a far bigger investment. It seems that, no matter how this plays out, Microsoft will secure total control of the talent and intellectual property behind OpenAI’s large language model, which powers generative AI products such as ChatGPT.

Microsoft achieved de facto control of OpenAI some time ago. It is only becoming obvious now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2023

Many commentators think otherwise, however (see below), and this corporate chaos certainly seems to provide an opening for OpenAI’s direct competitors to seize the AI initiative. But, as Stratechery explores, AI is a very expensive business that favours the biggest, most cash-rich companies. The long-expected full assimilation of OpenAI into Microsoft seems imminent as a result of the events of the past few days, which should eventually give it the backing it to go from strength to strength.

I’m told mine is a contrarian view on the events of the last few days, so here goes… Contrary to what @kevinroose and others have written, Microsoft was not a winner of the events of the last few days around #OpenAI. They were in a much better place on Friday morning last week… — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) November 20, 2023

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.