news

OpenAI returns to the status quo ante – nothing to see here

Scott Bicheno

After all the fuss and drama of the past few days, artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI has decided to reappoint the CEO it so recently fired.

As we reported yesterday, the current situation at the top of OpenAI is very fluid and chaotic. Its CEO had been fired by its board for reasons that weren’t entirely clear. As a result the majority of the remaining workforce threatened to jump ship and join Microsoft if the decision wasn’t reversed. It seems that was an offer the board couldn’t refuse.

What this means for the future of the company, and Microsoft’s involvement in it, is still unclear but it’s hard to escape the impression that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been pulling the strings behind the scenes from at least the point at which Altman was fired. A reasonable extrapolation of that assumption is that the new regime will also align closely with Nadella’s vision, effectively giving Microsoft full control of OpenAI without having to compensate its other investors.

Microsoft’s online press room has maintained a stony silence on the matter and we’re still unable to even load the OpenAI site. Nearly all of the public messaging over this saga has been conducted over Twitter, which is a win for owner Elon Musk, who continues to take a keen interest in it. OpenAI may try to insist that everything is now back to normal but it seems certain that there will be further twists in the plot of this remarkable corporate melodrama.

 

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.

Bringing the wireless and wireline industries together, Network X is the most comprehensive telco event in the world.

The event will take place on 24-26 October 2023 in Paris, with insights from tier 1 telcos, AI monetisation and deployment strategies, networking, product innovation and much more. Network X will help you shape your strategy, find powerful connections, and make the right investments for your business. Find out more here.

Tags: , ,
  • 2020 Vision Executive Summit

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Content