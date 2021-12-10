EE persists with advertising absurd use-cases

From the people who brought you robot shaving, we now have remote air traffic controlling.

When EE chose to illustrate how great its 4G and 5G network is by using it to remote control a robot arm into shaving a bloke with a cut-throat razor on top of a mountain, we had some sympathy for its marketing department. As far as the average punter is concerned 5G doesn’t really bring much new to the table, so operators are forced to be somewhat creative in their attempts to generate demand.

The case for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), however, should be easier to make, on account of it offering the fastest broadband possible. Nonetheless EE, perhaps still basking in the triumph of its remote shaving campaign, has decided to over-egg the pudding somewhat by transforming a random suburban domestic dwelling into an ad hoc air traffic control centre.

This is EE Full Fibre. Broadband that can handle anything. Find out more: https://t.co/g6t9Yrs5wL pic.twitter.com/ZDSsokVyCK — EE (@EE) December 10, 2021

As you can see from the tweet, choosing such an absurd use-case is designed to make the point that there’s nothing EE’s FTTH can’t handle. From the short ad it’s hard to see exactly what influence our aviation dilettantes had over the plane they claim to have landed, but we should at least be grateful they didn’t attempt to remote control it.

It’s all good, harmless fun, of course, but these kind of ads do imply a touch of desperation on the part of operators when it comes to justifying their existence and generating demand. The harsh truth is that even the relatively modest broadband speeds most people receive in the UK are just fine for multi device video streaming and that sort of thing. Until everyone uploads their souls into the metaverse EE is probably going to have to keep coming up with stuff like this to show why its best broadband packages are worth the price premium.