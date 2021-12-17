MTN replaces South Africa CEO

Africa-based telco group MTN is waving goodbye to the CEO of its South African unit Godfrey Motsa.

South Africa is the group’s second-largest opco by service revenue after Nigeria, generating ZAR19.25 billion in the first half of this year – almost a quarter of MTN’s group revenue. It also accounts for nearly a third of MTN Group’s data revenue. Impressive given MTN has presence in 20 markets.

After five years in charge of one of the jewels in MTN’s crown, Motsa will step down on 1 January 2022. His replacement is Charles Molapisi, a long-serving MTN exec who currently holds the position of chief technology and information officer.

In addition, Ebenezer Asante, who until now has been CEO of MTN Ghana, has been appointed to the newly-created role of senior vice president of markets.

These are the latest in a string of recent senior executive changes at MTN. Last week the telco revealed it has brought in a new face to accelerate its mobile financial services strategy. Hermann Tischendorf took up his position as MTN’s new CTIO for Digital and Fintech (DigiFin) at the beginning of the month.

His responsibility is to help grow MTN’s mobile remittance business (the group currently has more than 22 million mobile money customers in 15 markets), and to introduce new products and services. Tischendorf joined MTN from consumer loan provider 4Finance Group, where he served as CTO, so it’s not unreasonable to suggest that he might have some mobile lending services up his sleeve.

“We are delighted to have a seasoned executive of Hermann’s calibre joining our growing DigiFin team,” said MTN Group chief digital and fintech officer Serigne Dioum. “He brings the skills and experience that will accelerate innovative digital and fintech advancements in line with our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa progress.”

Tischendorf’s appointment came just a couple of months after MTN named Adekunle Awobodu – who has previously served as CFO of MTN Nigeria and CFO of Irancell – as the CFO for the DigiFin business.

It will be interesting to see what services this newly-formed team comes up with.