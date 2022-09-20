CityFibre passes the 2 million homes mark

Fibreco CityFibre says its network now passes 2 million homes, which is 25% of its ultimate target of 8 million.

Of the 2 million homes passed to date, around 1.8 million are ‘ready for service’, which means residents can place an order. Once the full rollout to 8 million homes is completed, CityFibre says it will ‘address’ approximately one third of the available UK market.

CityFibre began work on its network in 2018, and reached its one million home milestone three years later. Another million homes were passed over the last 12 months in 75 metropolitan areas. Earlier this year CityFibre secured a whopping £4.9 billion debt package to finance its rollout, which targets 800,000 businesses, 400,000 public sector sites and 250,000 5G access points.

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre, said: “As the UK’s second largest fibre network, we’re thrilled to now provide two million households with access to the nation’s fastest and most reliable broadband services,” said Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre. “As the nation’s true digital infrastructure challenger, we’re determined to keep raising the bar with better products, better services, and better economics. This won’t just benefit our customers and theirs, it will help unlock innovation and economic growth across the UK.”

CityFibre recently gave its branding a fresh coat of paint as it looks to differentiate itself from competitors, which can be seen in the context of its ongoing assertions that there is confusion in the broadband market as to what constitutes ‘full fibre’. Its position is that consumers are unaware of the difference between full fibre, which it offers, and part-fibre broadband, and the relative speeds in relation to each other.

“The updated brand’s assets have been designed to help cut through this confusion, explaining the superior user-experience when connected to CityFibre’s network, made possible by a new, fibre-only infrastructure platform, unencumbered by legacy network or systems,” the network operator said.

The rebrand coincided with the launch of a direct engagement campaign which is targeting 2.5 million homes and businesses per month with direct mails, letter drops, digital advertising and email marketing designed to encourage broadband users to switch to services provided by its retail partners such as Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen

