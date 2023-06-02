Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson show off a network slicing proof of concept

In what they are calling some manner of world first, Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson have ‘instantiated’ a secure network slice that automatically connects to private cloud services.

The proof of concept is designed for enterprise use, and provides for automated configuration, provisioning and end-to-end orchestration of the enterprise slicing service order – for those that fancy a bit of that. The chief innovation appears to the lack of need for any additional configuration by the user on their enterprise devices, and customisable options.

It was implemented on a 5G Standalone testbed in a Deutsche Telekom lab, and saw enterprise smart phones connecting to a predefined set of private cloud applications. Ericsson provided the 5G Core network, RAN and end-to-end orchestration.

Using a single management interface, a tech bod can customize, order, configure and manage an end-to-end network consisting of enterprise smart phone devices, a 5G network slice and private cloud services, and employees can then access private cloud-based applications on their smartphones via a secure network slice over the public network.

“This successful demonstration highlights the potential of advanced 5G network slicing capabilities to enable unique and flexible services for enterprises, customized to specific needs,” said Kaniz Mahdi, SVP Technology Architecture & Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. “Working with our partners, we are committed to transferring this innovation into compelling solutions for our enterprise customers’ digitalization journeys.”

Daniel Leimbach, Head of Customer Unit Western Europe at Ericsson added: “As communication service providers and enterprises globally seek to make full use of 5G’s advanced features, network slicing holds the key to creating sustainable business cases. This Proof of Concept shows that the ability for enterprises to create and tailor network slices easily to fit their applications and user needs is no longer something for the future, but something for today. We’re looking forward to continuing this great partnership with Deutsche Telekom to deliver on the real promise of 5G.”

The main point of all this seems to be about showcasing how network slicing can be customised to for a particular business. As a general point, the industry could do a little better at communicating the benefits of the niche connectivity services it is trying to sell – it has a tendency to slip into impenetrable business/tech jargon which could leave potential corporate customers not immersed in telecoms arcana scratching their heads somewhat.

For an overview of the state of the nascent network slicing sector check out our guide, which asks industry experts to explain the point of it all as well as the market potential for the industry.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.