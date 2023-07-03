Orange and ASN start major new Mediterranean subsea cable system

Communication links between Africa and Europe are set to improve one the construction of a major new subsea cable system is complete.

The new network, which will connect multiple locations in North Africa and Southern Europe, is named Medusa, after independent submarine infrastructure operator that is partnering with Orange and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to build and run it. Medusa will cover a total distance of 8,700 kilometres, which will make it the longest cable in the Mediterranean Sea.

“We have been working for more than three years to reach this point and we are tremendously grateful to all those who, from early stages, supported Medusa: collaborating companies and European institutions,” said Norman Albi, CEO of Medusa. “Thanks to the support of North African Operators, financial institutions and leading companies such as ASN, Elettra Tlc, Orange and AFR-IX Telecom, Medusa will be in service the 4th quarter of 2025.”

“The Medusa submarine cable system marks a major step forward in telecommunications infrastructure,” said Paul Gabla, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of ASN. “ASN is honoured to be at the forefront of this ambitious project, which will bring high-speed Internet connectivity and seamless communication to the region, unlocking a world of opportunities for businesses, communities and individuals throughout the Mediterranean region.”

The Medusa system is built on 24-pair fibre optic Open Cable technology, with 20Tb/s minimum capacity per fibre pair. Its construction is funded by AFR-IX Telecom, Orange and the European Union though CEF (Connecting Europe Facilities) grants. It’s hoped that this significant improvement in connectivity between the two continents will provide extensive mutual economic benefits.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.