Nokia and NTT team up for 5G private network push in Thailand

Kit vendor Nokia has partnered with NTT to flog private wireless networking solutions to enterprises across Thailand, which it numbers at more than 3.2 million.

The tech will be deployed at multiple enterprise business parks across Thailand, and ‘will revolutionise business critical applications and use cases’ across manufacturing, mining, healthcare, and educational organisations, we’re told.

The partnership is designed to create an ‘agile environment’ for enterprises and industries and let them try out some industrial loT, machine Learning, and AI related treats, and is based on a range of Nokia kit including the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), and its network automation and industrial digitalisation edge platform called MX Industrial Edge.

Firms will be offered digital twins to monitor their networks and manage devices, video analytics and machine vision with real-time video and IoT streams, as well as pre-integrated industrial devices and a catalogue of applications.

“We’re very excited to expand our partnership with Nokia and deploy the private wireless networks across multiple enterprise business parks in Thailand,” said Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, Chief Executive Officer of NTT Ltd. “In Thailand This joint initiative will provide Thai industry access to the most advanced 5G technology and applications, enabling automation, robotics, and digital transformation solutions that drive productivity and efficiency, and keep workers safe.”

Ajay Sharma, Head of Thailand and Cambodia at Nokia, said: “We are pleased to partner with NTT and deploy our leading-edge 5G private wireless networking solutions across Thailand. Digital transformation is increasingly seen by industry as a means to achieve business growth and sustainability goals. This agreement, spanning Nokia wireless, software, and infrastructure, is designed to accelerate the implementation and adoption of Industry 4.0 applications and use cases across Thai enterprises.”

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia added: “We are proud to be supporting the Thai Government’s agenda of digital transformation. Nokia plans to roll this initiative out to other markets to help drive economic growth in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.”

Nokia’s rival in the kit vendor game Ericsson has also made a new Industry 4.0 play this week, teaming up with cloud giant AWS to build a 5G powered machine vision system in at Hitachi Astemo Americas’ electric motor vehicle manufacturing plant in Berea, Kentucky in the US. The project was focussed on how real-time digital video, AI, and edge-to-cloud technologies can enable automated fault detection.

