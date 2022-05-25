Amdocs to acquire Mycom OSI for $188 million

Israeli telecoms software firm Amdocs has agreed to buy UK based Mycom OSI, which specialises in cloud-native assurance applications for 5G networks and wireline operator networks.

Absorbing Mycom OSI will beef up Amdocs’ roster of services to include Mycom’s service assurance suite, which includes performance management, fault management and service quality management, and artificial intelligence and machine learning tools designed to detect and predict anomalies and enable ‘intent-driven closed loop operations through automated remediation and AIOps.’

Mycom OSI claims to be the first service assurance vendor to offer its applications on the public cloud as a subscription-based SaaS. As well as it’s UK HQ, it has operations in the US, France, UAE, India and Singapore. The $188 million purchase is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

“This is a strategic growth move that builds on our other recent successful acquisitions in the network and cloud space and executes on three of our core strategic pillars – intelligent network automation, 5G and cloud,” said Shuky Sheffer CEO at Amdocs. “As the network and services of the 5G era become increasingly dynamic and complex, a holistic, end-to-end approach is key and can only be achieved with a powerful AI-backed assurance solution suite. That’s why we’re so excited to welcome the highly talented and dedicated Mycom OSI team to Amdocs.”

“Mycom OSI has a track record of continuous innovation and helping service providers around the world predict and resolve network problems before they impact customers, while reducing operational costs through automation and AI,” said Andrew Coll, CEO at Mycom OSI. “We’re excited to be embarking on the next chapter of our company story as part of the Amdocs family as we bring our combined expertise together under one roof.

“At a time of rapid transformation in the communications sector, the combined scale and deep domain expertise will create a unique and broad range of complementary and innovative solutions, such as closed-loop automation to help service providers in deploying 5G networks and services at scale.”

Amdocs has form in buying rivals which in one way or another sell cloud software to firms in the telecoms sphere. In 2020 it snapped up BSS vendor Openet, having burned a lot of energy on engaging in litigation with in prior years. Openet specialised in software based digital transformation services and the assimilation if that into the collective will have bolstered Amdocs ambitions in the area.

So with Mycom OSI and its assets on top, it looks as though the firm is building out quite the quiver of arrows in the shape of services and tools for telco firms edging towards cloud operations – which is an area that’s bound to increase in significance in the next few years.

We want to know what you think about 5G. Click here to take part in our 5G survey and be in with a chance to win a top Yeti cooler.