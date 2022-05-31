UK operator VMO2 has joined forces with high street pastry stalwart Greggs to donate mobile data to families feeling the pinch in the UK.

The data will be distributed through the Greggs Hardship Fund via free O2 sim cards and voucher codes. Eligible families can get hold of them via schools across the UK, and the intention is apparently to help 255,000 people get connected by the end of 2023.

Recipients will receive 15GB of mobile data each, which the firm says is three times the amount used in a month by the average person in the UK, citing Ofcom data. The scheme is being trialled in schools in Scotland, the North East, South East and the Midlands.

“We’re proud to see the National Databank go from strength to strength, providing free mobile data to people who need it. We’re delighted to welcome the Greggs Foundation, so we can support more families across the UK and help connect the disconnected,” said Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2. “Our support of the National Databank forms part of our new Better Connections Plan, where we’re using our purpose, people, and products to power a better, more connected, and greener future for our customers and communities nationwide.”

Tracy Lynch, Greggs Foundation Manager, added: “At Greggs we understand many people struggle to make ends meet and when unexpected costs arise, many can suddenly find themselves in very difficult circumstances. With the Hardship Fund, we are able to offer a helping hand to people who need it most. By joining the National Databank we are now able to provide further essential support to those facing hardship.”

With the cost of living crisis hammering many people’s incomes in the UK and no immediate end in sight for the precipitating causes, every little helps, as they say. Now, if Greggs could find it’s way to throwing in a steak bake, we’d really be impressed.

