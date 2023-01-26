Shell Energy is the most complained about broadband firm again

Shell Energy continued to attract the most broadband and landline complaints to Ofcom in Q3 2022, while BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators.

As it has for the last few quarters, Shell Energy has topped Ofcom’s rankings of complaints it received in the category of broadband and landline. Complaints were mainly around faults and service issues, while landline customers were chiefly unhappy with how complaints were handled.

In the mobile space, BT Mobile, Virgin Mobile and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile operators. In this category, customers were mainly miffed about how their complaint had been handled.

Ofcom releases its report every quarter, revealing the number of complaints it received relative to the size of their customer bases (i.e. per 100,000 customers). Overall the complaints for the period remained similar to last quarter, with moans about landlines increasing slightly and gripes about fixed broadband, mobile pay-monthly and pay TV remaining level.

“Overall complaint levels have been consistently low in recent months, but some providers need to raise their game to match the customer service standards offered by their rivals,” said Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director. “If you’re not happy with the service you’re getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere. You could end up with better customer service as well as saving money.”

Ofcom doesn’t actually get into the weeds with individual complains, but it can launch investigations when it deems it necessary. And it does seem to have its eye on Shell Energy right now, stating its complaint volumes remain ‘significantly higher’ than other providers, and it has ‘urged it to get a grip’ on sorting the issues out.

