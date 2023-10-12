Glotels 2023 shortlist unveiled

A record number of entries to the 2023 Global Telecoms Awards has been whittled down to the shortlist stage.

Sifting through hundreds of worthy telecoms products, service and projects is never easy and it was especially challenging this year due to their exceptional quality and quantity. More than ever, the Glotels 2023 shortlist offers a unique snapshot of all the great work being done across the telecoms world in the past year.

You can view the complete shortlist below and, if you submitted an entry that didn’t make it, please console yourself that you did nothing wrong, you were just up against a really strong field. The winners will be announced live at our awards evening on 30 November. Check out these photos from last year’s evening here and we have an amazing new venue this year.

Lastly, if you’re thinking of attending the awards dinner, why not combine it with the Future Vision Executive Summit, hosted by Telecoms.com Editor Scott Bicheno? It will take place at the same venue immediately beforehand and will be a frank and honest live discussion of the biggest topics affecting the telecoms industry, culminating in a live podcast. You know it makes sense.

Here’s the list.

5G Future Vision

Capgemini – Coreless Mesh for Extreme URLLC in 5G Advanced Networks

China Mobile International – CMI 5G Services and Solutions

KT – KT’s nationwide 5G SA

Mavenir – Mavenir enabling CSPs to build Cloud-Native, AI-Native, and Green-Native 5G networks

stc – stc’s 5G Advance RedCap industry’s first Low-Cost Connectivity Solution

5G Innovation of the Year

Capgemini and Blueplanet – Multi-vendor Disaggregated 5G Network Slicing Solution

Ericsson and DNB – Catalog Driven Orchestration Wholesale MOCN 5G RAN Slice

Huawei – Huawei Intelligent Traffic Express (ITE) Solution

Telkomsel – 5G Robotic Telesurgery

Vodafone – Vodafone 5G Reality

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

China Unicom and Huawei – Smart Contact Center of China Unicom-10010 hotline

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution

Radisys – Radisys’ Live Language Translation Application

Tech Mahindra – Cognitive Digital Assistant

ZTE – ZTE RAN Composer, shaping 5G with native-AI

Automation Initiative of the Year

MYCOM OSI – Automated Service Experience Assurance

Rakuten Symphony – Symworld Platform

stc and Huawei – Intent-driven based Automation for High-Efficient and High-Reliability Core Network

Upstream – Grow, Upstream’s Mobile Marketing Automation Platform

ZTE – 5G Empowered Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integrated System

Best Digital Transformation Project

British Telecom and Infosys – One Service

MCE Systems – MCE Digital-first Technology Transforms the Trade-in Experience for Vodafone UK Customers

Orange Polska and MATRIXX Software – Orange Polska’s Digital Operator Platform, Powered by MATRIXX Software

stc and Huawei – Data Driven Customer Centric Platform

Turkcell – Aninda Mobile Imza (Turkcell Digital Mobile Signature Subscription Service)

BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence

China Unicom Guangdong Branch and Asiainfo Technologies – P5G intelligent O&M with BSS OSS convergence

Ericsson and Vodafone Idea – Online Charging Solutions

Lifecycle Software – Lifecycle Software BSS for Mobile Operators

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform

Vodafone Germany Powered by Comviva – Creating Harmonized Experience Across Channels and Simplifying the Customer Journeys at Vodafone Germany, with Comviva BlueMarble

Climate Action Initiative of the Year

Amphenol Antenna Solutions – Test & Refurbish

Beyon Batelco Bahrain – Beyon’s Sustainability Program

Red Sea Global – The world’s first zero-carbon 5G Network

SK Telecom and Intel – Toward greener 5G network using IPM (Infrastructure Power Manager)

Telia Company – Telia Smart Buildings ROI Value Calculator

Connecting the Unconnected

Baicells – Private LTE for tribal communities

BICS – BICS’ 2023 partnerships to close the digital divide

Radisys – Reach Phone Lite for Middle East and Africa

Telstra and Ericsson – Telstra’s Long-haul microwave connecting remote island – powered by Ericsson

Zayo – Zayo’s Infrastructure Closes the Digital Divide with NTIA Middle Mile Grant

Digital Infrastructure Innovation

BT and Infosys – Service and Resource Inventory Management System

China Unicom Global – China Unicom (Hong Kong) Global Center

Infovista – World’s largest 5G network benchmark project, using Infovista’s TEMS Cloud and TEMS Paragon

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution

Solutions by STC – Overcoming Challenges in Disaster Recovery Implementation

Driving Digital Transformation

AsiaInfo – China Mobile Neimeng and AsiaInfo Network Resource Digital Twin

Indosat Ooredo Hutchinson and Huawei Technologies – Digital transformation towards new-generation intelligent operations

stc Bahrain – stc Bahrain Digital Operations Transformation

Viettel Telecom – OTT app named “TV360”

ZTE – ZTE 5G Fully-Connected Factories – WISCO

Enterprise Solution Excellence

China Mobile International – CMI 5G Smart Port Solution

Comarch – Comarch OSS Mobile App

First Orion – SENTRY

Telkomsel – Implementation of Special Ride Hailing Packages with QCI Differentiator

Viettel Construction – The early warning system of the quality of telecommunications network operation system

Fixed Network Evolution

Batelco Bahrain – Leading Bahrain’s Fixed Broadband Evolution

Huawei and China Unicom – Huawei & China Unicom, Henan – Intelligent Premium Broadband Project

Kontron (formerly S&T Iskratel) – Iskratel Lumia T6

Nokia – stc and Nokia revolutionize fixed networks for superior service quality

Positron Access Solutions – G.Hn Access Multiplexer

IoT Initiative of the Year

6D Technologies – Infinity- IoT, M2M Connectivity Management Platform

Quectel and Qualcomm – Machine Vision

SK Telecom – RedCap for 5G IoT

Tech Mahindra – Delivery to a Tier 1 telco in the US a next-gen IoT as-a-service offering for telco-monetization beyond connectivity

Vodafone and Celfocus – STEP: Breaking Barriers, Saving Lives – Unleashing Innovation for Enhanced Road Safety

Managed Services Mastery

Ericsson and DNB – Data Driven Cognitive Operation MOCN Environment

Lifemote – Lifemote SelfCare

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Managed Services

Subex – Managed Services for Business Assurance and Fraud Management

Telia Company – Telia Global IoT Connectivity

Most Innovative Operator Cloud Offering

China Unicom Global – Industrial Internet Backbone and Global Smart Network Solution

Plume and Cablenet – Cablenet’s Purple Max Internet, powered by Plume HomePass

SK Telecom with BICS, Samsung Electronics, and AWS – Roaming Edge Cloud

Turkcell and Huawei – Turkcell All-Cloud Core Network deployment by Huawei

Most Innovative Vendor Cloud Offering

GlobalReach Technology – Trusted WiFi by GlobalReach

IBM – IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Plume – Plume’s CEM Platform featuring enhanced Haystack & new Full Stack Optimization features

Rakuten Symphony – Symcloud Platform

Ribbon – Accelerating Cloud Connect for Webex Calling Deployments

Operator Excellence

China Mobile International – CMI iConnect ONE and iSolutions industry solutions

KT – DIGICO

RETN – RETN Operator Excellence

SK Telecom – SK Telecom’s 6G/B5G Initiative as a mobile frontier

stc Group – Mena Hub initiative

Outstanding RAN innovation

Batelco Bahrain – Innovative Coverage Approach for High-Rise Buildings

Cohere, Intel, Mavenir, Juniper and VMware – Software Programmable Multi-G Platform

Freshwave and the City of London Corporation – Freshwave deploys the UK’s first truly shareable 4G and 5G multi-operator outdoor small cell network

Red Hat and NVIDIA – Red Hat and NVIDIA for software-defined 5G vRAN and enterprise AI applications

Private Networks Project of the Year

Anterix – 900 MHz Private Wireless Networks for Utilities

AsiaInfo – AsiaInfo 5G Private Network Solution

Capgemini – Innovative 5G Private Network to accelerate Industrial Automation

KT – KT’s Private 5G network

stc – stc’s Private 5G Networks for Smart Ports

Progressing Monetization and Mobile Money

6D Technologies – Auerus Digital Financial Suite and Canvas Digital BSS

Moldcell and Comviva – Moldcell powered by Comviva’s mobiquity Pay

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Convergent Charging System

Optiva – Optiva Charging Engine, Optiva Payment Engine, Optiva Managed Services

Singtel and Ericsson – Singtel’s differentiated consumer offerings with network slicing, powered by Ericsson

Project Delivery Perfection

Ericsson and Vodafone Idea – Online Charging Solutions

Freshwave – Freshwave elevates connectivity with the UK’s first lifts connected to all four mobile network operators

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei Technologies – Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison & Huawei MOCN Network Consolidation Project

LotusFlare – Globe GOMO

stc – Open Access – Digitalizing collaboration between national service providers

Security Solution of the Year

AccessOne – AccessOne Edge Security and Acceleration Platform

CUJO AI – CUJO AI Explorer

KT – KT’s IP SDN and DDoS response system

SK Telecom – SK Telecom’s Advanced AI-based Voice Phishing Bait Detection Solution

Tata Communications – Ijura

Telecoms Excellence

China Mobile Communications Corporation (Jiangsu) and Huawei – China Mobile (Jiangsu) CRM Agile delivery and intelligent O&M transformation project

Incognito – A Case Study on Adapting Operational Support Systems with Incognito DX Solution for Tier 1 Operators IPTV Launch

Rakuten Mobile – Rakuten Mobile nationwide open, cloud-native deployment

Springboard – Springboard’s Seamless DID Management and APIs

Tech Mahindra – CRM Data Lake House

Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year

China Unicom Global – China Unicom Marketing Team

Globe Telecom – Globe GFiber Prepaid

MCE Systems – From Product to Platform: How MCE Captured the Global Telco Market

stc Group – Our marketing pillars

