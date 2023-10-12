Glotels 2023 shortlist unveiled
A record number of entries to the 2023 Global Telecoms Awards has been whittled down to the shortlist stage.
Sifting through hundreds of worthy telecoms products, service and projects is never easy and it was especially challenging this year due to their exceptional quality and quantity. More than ever, the Glotels 2023 shortlist offers a unique snapshot of all the great work being done across the telecoms world in the past year.
You can view the complete shortlist below and, if you submitted an entry that didn’t make it, please console yourself that you did nothing wrong, you were just up against a really strong field. The winners will be announced live at our awards evening on 30 November. Check out these photos from last year’s evening here and we have an amazing new venue this year.
Lastly, if you’re thinking of attending the awards dinner, why not combine it with the Future Vision Executive Summit, hosted by Telecoms.com Editor Scott Bicheno? It will take place at the same venue immediately beforehand and will be a frank and honest live discussion of the biggest topics affecting the telecoms industry, culminating in a live podcast. You know it makes sense.
Here’s the list.
5G Future Vision
Capgemini – Coreless Mesh for Extreme URLLC in 5G Advanced Networks
China Mobile International – CMI 5G Services and Solutions
KT – KT’s nationwide 5G SA
Mavenir – Mavenir enabling CSPs to build Cloud-Native, AI-Native, and Green-Native 5G networks
stc – stc’s 5G Advance RedCap industry’s first Low-Cost Connectivity Solution
5G Innovation of the Year
Capgemini and Blueplanet – Multi-vendor Disaggregated 5G Network Slicing Solution
Ericsson and DNB – Catalog Driven Orchestration Wholesale MOCN 5G RAN Slice
Huawei – Huawei Intelligent Traffic Express (ITE) Solution
Telkomsel – 5G Robotic Telesurgery
Vodafone – Vodafone 5G Reality
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
China Unicom and Huawei – Smart Contact Center of China Unicom-10010 hotline
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution
Radisys – Radisys’ Live Language Translation Application
Tech Mahindra – Cognitive Digital Assistant
ZTE – ZTE RAN Composer, shaping 5G with native-AI
Automation Initiative of the Year
MYCOM OSI – Automated Service Experience Assurance
Rakuten Symphony – Symworld Platform
stc and Huawei – Intent-driven based Automation for High-Efficient and High-Reliability Core Network
Upstream – Grow, Upstream’s Mobile Marketing Automation Platform
ZTE – 5G Empowered Vehicle-Road-Cloud Integrated System
Best Digital Transformation Project
British Telecom and Infosys – One Service
MCE Systems – MCE Digital-first Technology Transforms the Trade-in Experience for Vodafone UK Customers
Orange Polska and MATRIXX Software – Orange Polska’s Digital Operator Platform, Powered by MATRIXX Software
stc and Huawei – Data Driven Customer Centric Platform
Turkcell – Aninda Mobile Imza (Turkcell Digital Mobile Signature Subscription Service)
BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence
China Unicom Guangdong Branch and Asiainfo Technologies – P5G intelligent O&M with BSS OSS convergence
Ericsson and Vodafone Idea – Online Charging Solutions
Lifecycle Software – Lifecycle Software BSS for Mobile Operators
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform
Vodafone Germany Powered by Comviva – Creating Harmonized Experience Across Channels and Simplifying the Customer Journeys at Vodafone Germany, with Comviva BlueMarble
Climate Action Initiative of the Year
Amphenol Antenna Solutions – Test & Refurbish
Beyon Batelco Bahrain – Beyon’s Sustainability Program
Red Sea Global – The world’s first zero-carbon 5G Network
SK Telecom and Intel – Toward greener 5G network using IPM (Infrastructure Power Manager)
Telia Company – Telia Smart Buildings ROI Value Calculator
Connecting the Unconnected
Baicells – Private LTE for tribal communities
BICS – BICS’ 2023 partnerships to close the digital divide
Radisys – Reach Phone Lite for Middle East and Africa
Telstra and Ericsson – Telstra’s Long-haul microwave connecting remote island – powered by Ericsson
Zayo – Zayo’s Infrastructure Closes the Digital Divide with NTIA Middle Mile Grant
Digital Infrastructure Innovation
BT and Infosys – Service and Resource Inventory Management System
China Unicom Global – China Unicom (Hong Kong) Global Center
Infovista – World’s largest 5G network benchmark project, using Infovista’s TEMS Cloud and TEMS Paragon
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Fiber Cloud Solution
Solutions by STC – Overcoming Challenges in Disaster Recovery Implementation
Driving Digital Transformation
AsiaInfo – China Mobile Neimeng and AsiaInfo Network Resource Digital Twin
Indosat Ooredo Hutchinson and Huawei Technologies – Digital transformation towards new-generation intelligent operations
stc Bahrain – stc Bahrain Digital Operations Transformation
Viettel Telecom – OTT app named “TV360”
ZTE – ZTE 5G Fully-Connected Factories – WISCO
Enterprise Solution Excellence
China Mobile International – CMI 5G Smart Port Solution
Comarch – Comarch OSS Mobile App
First Orion – SENTRY
Telkomsel – Implementation of Special Ride Hailing Packages with QCI Differentiator
Viettel Construction – The early warning system of the quality of telecommunications network operation system
Fixed Network Evolution
Batelco Bahrain – Leading Bahrain’s Fixed Broadband Evolution
Huawei and China Unicom – Huawei & China Unicom, Henan – Intelligent Premium Broadband Project
Kontron (formerly S&T Iskratel) – Iskratel Lumia T6
Nokia – stc and Nokia revolutionize fixed networks for superior service quality
Positron Access Solutions – G.Hn Access Multiplexer
IoT Initiative of the Year
6D Technologies – Infinity- IoT, M2M Connectivity Management Platform
Quectel and Qualcomm – Machine Vision
SK Telecom – RedCap for 5G IoT
Tech Mahindra – Delivery to a Tier 1 telco in the US a next-gen IoT as-a-service offering for telco-monetization beyond connectivity
Vodafone and Celfocus – STEP: Breaking Barriers, Saving Lives – Unleashing Innovation for Enhanced Road Safety
Managed Services Mastery
Ericsson and DNB – Data Driven Cognitive Operation MOCN Environment
Lifemote – Lifemote SelfCare
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Managed Services
Subex – Managed Services for Business Assurance and Fraud Management
Telia Company – Telia Global IoT Connectivity
Most Innovative Operator Cloud Offering
China Unicom Global – Industrial Internet Backbone and Global Smart Network Solution
Plume and Cablenet – Cablenet’s Purple Max Internet, powered by Plume HomePass
SK Telecom with BICS, Samsung Electronics, and AWS – Roaming Edge Cloud
Turkcell and Huawei – Turkcell All-Cloud Core Network deployment by Huawei
Most Innovative Vendor Cloud Offering
GlobalReach Technology – Trusted WiFi by GlobalReach
IBM – IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh
Plume – Plume’s CEM Platform featuring enhanced Haystack & new Full Stack Optimization features
Rakuten Symphony – Symcloud Platform
Ribbon – Accelerating Cloud Connect for Webex Calling Deployments
Operator Excellence
China Mobile International – CMI iConnect ONE and iSolutions industry solutions
KT – DIGICO
RETN – RETN Operator Excellence
SK Telecom – SK Telecom’s 6G/B5G Initiative as a mobile frontier
stc Group – Mena Hub initiative
Outstanding RAN innovation
Batelco Bahrain – Innovative Coverage Approach for High-Rise Buildings
Cohere, Intel, Mavenir, Juniper and VMware – Software Programmable Multi-G Platform
Freshwave and the City of London Corporation – Freshwave deploys the UK’s first truly shareable 4G and 5G multi-operator outdoor small cell network
Red Hat and NVIDIA – Red Hat and NVIDIA for software-defined 5G vRAN and enterprise AI applications
Private Networks Project of the Year
Anterix – 900 MHz Private Wireless Networks for Utilities
AsiaInfo – AsiaInfo 5G Private Network Solution
Capgemini – Innovative 5G Private Network to accelerate Industrial Automation
KT – KT’s Private 5G network
stc – stc’s Private 5G Networks for Smart Ports
Progressing Monetization and Mobile Money
6D Technologies – Auerus Digital Financial Suite and Canvas Digital BSS
Moldcell and Comviva – Moldcell powered by Comviva’s mobiquity Pay
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Convergent Charging System
Optiva – Optiva Charging Engine, Optiva Payment Engine, Optiva Managed Services
Singtel and Ericsson – Singtel’s differentiated consumer offerings with network slicing, powered by Ericsson
Project Delivery Perfection
Ericsson and Vodafone Idea – Online Charging Solutions
Freshwave – Freshwave elevates connectivity with the UK’s first lifts connected to all four mobile network operators
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei Technologies – Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison & Huawei MOCN Network Consolidation Project
LotusFlare – Globe GOMO
stc – Open Access – Digitalizing collaboration between national service providers
Security Solution of the Year
AccessOne – AccessOne Edge Security and Acceleration Platform
CUJO AI – CUJO AI Explorer
KT – KT’s IP SDN and DDoS response system
SK Telecom – SK Telecom’s Advanced AI-based Voice Phishing Bait Detection Solution
Tata Communications – Ijura
Telecoms Excellence
China Mobile Communications Corporation (Jiangsu) and Huawei – China Mobile (Jiangsu) CRM Agile delivery and intelligent O&M transformation project
Incognito – A Case Study on Adapting Operational Support Systems with Incognito DX Solution for Tier 1 Operators IPTV Launch
Rakuten Mobile – Rakuten Mobile nationwide open, cloud-native deployment
Springboard – Springboard’s Seamless DID Management and APIs
Tech Mahindra – CRM Data Lake House
Telecoms Marketing Team of the Year
China Unicom Global – China Unicom Marketing Team
Globe Telecom – Globe GFiber Prepaid
MCE Systems – From Product to Platform: How MCE Captured the Global Telco Market
stc Group – Our marketing pillars
