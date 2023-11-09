Samsung teases on-phone AI that will live translate phone calls

Consumer tech giant Samsung promises ‘a new era of mobile AI’ with its Galaxy AI system.

Galaxy AI will give users ‘universal intelligence on your phone as you’ve never seen it before,’ claims Samsung. It is powered by both on-device AI developed by Samsung itself and cloud-based AI ‘enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders’ – which presumably means one or some of the generative AI big hitters like Open AI.

Samsung concentrates on one function in particular in the release by way of showing off its capabilities – AI Live Translate Call. Those with compatible Galaxy phones will be able to enable audio and text language translations in real-time during phone calls. Essentially, it sounds like the Universal Translator from Star Trek.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.”

The firm was also waxing about Samsung Gause at its Samsung AI Forum 2023 this week. The model consists of Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image, and is apparently named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, a mathematician who established normal distribution theory.

Samsung Gauss Code is a coding assistant for in-house software development which supports functions such as code description and test case generation, while Samsung Gauss Image is a generative image model that can rustle up images, and Samsung Gauss Language can compose emails, summarise documents and translate content.

That announcement states Samsung Gauss is currently ‘used on employee productivity’, but will be expanded to a variety of Samsung product applications in the near future – one of which would appear to be the aforementioned AI Live Translate Call.

