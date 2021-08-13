Eurobites: MegaFon extends VoLTE services across Russia

Telecoms.com is launching a Digital Seminar Series in the autumn of 2021. As a valued reader we'd like your feedback on the top three topics of interest as listed below:

1. What’s next for 5G? What has gone right in 5G so far and what can be improved, key challenges to delivering on 5G promises, and if it’s time to start looking beyond 5G.

2. OpenRAN: Sifting through the hype What OpenRAN is and is not. Is it is able to play the role set out for it? Is it already too late for OpenRAN to feature strongly in 5G?

3. Is Balkanisation of the telecoms industry inevitable? Telecoms is heavily influenced by global geopolitics, especially the rivalry between the US and China. Do we all have to pick a side?

4. Has telecoms surrendered too much to the cloud? How should telecom operators strike a balance between the benefits of scale and flexibility of cloud and the control over their own lifeline?

5. The pros and cons of AI and automation for telcos - Is there such thing as too much automation, AI and machine learning for telecom operators? When and how should humans step in?

6. Will the high expectations for IoT ever be realised? How stakeholders can bridge the difference between promises and reality of IoT by making it more profitable and sustainable for CSPs?

7. Broadband best practice How to deliver broadband connection to households and businesses most efficiently & how to achieve synergy between fixed and wireless broadband solutions.