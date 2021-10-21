Glotel Awards 2021 shortlist unveiled
The companies, products and services shortlisted for a Global Telecoms Award represent the best of an industry that continues to thrive.
It’s been a challenging year or so, in case you hadn’t noticed, with many industries still struggling to recover from the difficulties presented by the Covid pandemic and resulting restrictions. All the signs are, however, that telecoms has coped exceptionally well and continues to thrive and innovate in spite of everything.
The Telecoms.com team was delighted to once more be spoilt for choice by the incredibly high standard of entries to this year’s awards. We are, of course, in the middle of the rollout of a new generation of mobile technology, which in turn has lit a fire under adjacent sectors. The shortlisted entries represent a great snapshot of what the industry has been up to for the past year or so.
“We were especially impressed with the quality and quantity of entries to this year’s Glotel Awards, given the uniquely challenging business environment faced by all,” said Scott Bicheno, Editor of Telecoms.com. “The process of narrowing them down to a shortlist was as difficult as ever and many worthy entries didn’t make the cut.
“The telecoms world has demonstrated conclusively that, no matter what obstacles and headwinds it faces, the show must go on. The shortlisted achievements are a testament to the ingenuity, fortitude and downright hard work of our industry and I congratulate all of them.”
The list now passes to our panel of independent judges to determine the winners, a task that will, if anything, be even more difficult. Because of the lingering logistical challenges we won’t be hosting our usual live awards event this year. Instead Scott will enlist the help of brilliant comedian Geoff Norcott to record what should be an entertaining video announcement, which we expect to make available for viewing on 23 November. You can register to watch it here and view the shortlisted entries below.
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
Mycom OSI – EAA portfolio and Digital Transformation Solutions
Red Hat – Turkcell cloud-native AI innovation with Red Hat OpenShift
Subex – HyperSense
Turkcell – My Gem Inside: AI-Based Emotion Recognition for Autistic Children
Whale Cloud – China Mobile ‘no-code’ intelligent data mining platform
Automation Initiative of the Year
Ericsson – Empowering Airtel’s automation journey
Huawei – Huawei Core Network Autonomous Driving
P.I. Works – SmartPlan
Qunifi – Call2Teams
Turkcell – HyperAutomation
Best Digital Transformation Project
Accenture – A Digital-First Approach to Building 5G Right
Ooredoo Kuwait – Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)-as-a-Service
Huawei – AI-powered Digital Transformation Project
Tata Communications – TCx Portal
Turkcell – Mobile Voice Network Transformation (VoiceX program)
Best Operator
EE’s Network Roll Out
China Mobile International
Ooredoo Group
SK Telecom’s 5GX Hyper-connected Networks and Services
Best Operator 5G Innovation
Altiostar – Rakuten Mobile 5G Open RAN Cloud-Native Network
Optus – Optus 5G Technology & Service Innovation
STC Bahrain – STC Bahrain 5G virtual private network
Best Vendor 5G Innovation
Amdocs – Amdocs end-to-end holistic 5G Monetization Strategy
Ericsson – Ericsson’s 5G Leadership & Innovation in Australia
Netcracker – Netcracker Non-Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller
Nokia – Tier 1 US 5G SA CHF Project Utilizing Design Led Thinking
DZS – DZS Chronos C1216RO open fronthaul gateway
BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence
Beyond by BearingPoint – BNET’s cloud native BSS/OSS upgrade
Huawei – 5G BSS Reconstruction Project for China Mobile Chongqing
Lifecycle – All In One BSS
Netcracker – Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS
Telecom Argentina – #FAN
Connecting the Unconnected
Batelco – Covering offshore islands with mobile services
Federated Wireless – Bridging the Digital Divide with CBRS Shared Spectrum
Starlogik – StarZRO
Kymeta – Kymeta u8 electronically steered satellite antenna platform and Kymeta Connect
Ufinet – Rio de Janeiro fibre network
Consumer IoT Initiative of the Year
Huawei – China Mobile Research Institute & Huawei C-V2X Network Test Solution
Radisys – Radisys Reach Smart Home
Turkcell – Smart Micromobility with LTE-M
Digital Transformation Innovation
VMware – Multi cloud service grid
Nexign – Nexign Microservices Framework
Nokia – Nokia Digital Assistant
Sterlite – STL Garv
Fixed Network Evolution
Ciena – Expansion of Universal Aggregation solution
Incognito – Monetization and Analytics Platform
Positron – G.hn Gigabit Access Multiplexer
RtBrick – RtBrick’s Virtualized Broadband Routing Software
Ground-breaking Virtualization Initiative
Altiostar – Rakuten Mobile for 5G Open RAN on Kubernetes
VMware – Telco Cloud Platform
Huawei – Huawei hitless NFVI batch upgrade solution
Enea – Telenor’s virtualization solution
Industrial IoT Initiative of the Year
China Mobile International – RINGA
Ericsson – Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform enabling Axon’s connected cameras
Rohde & Schwarz – 5G private networks performance tuning for industrial use cases
Managed Services Innovation of the Year
Plume – Plume’s SaaS Experience Platform
Colt Technology Services – SD WAN 2.0
Ericsson – Indosat Ooredoo & Ericsson AI/ML and Automation driven managed services transformation
Sterlite – Auto Alert Management & Escalation
Mobile Money Mastery
6D Technologies – E-Teeru Mobile money platform
Comviva – MOVii
Subex – Mobile Money with EcoCash
Turkcell – Financell Loan
Most Innovative Cloud Service
Colt Technology Services – Colt Cloud Services
Robin – The Robin Cloud Native Platform
Infovista – Delivering Open, Cloud-Based Network Planning Services to Rakuten Mobile
CSG – Ascendon
Most Innovative Cloud Technology
Cohere Technologies – Industry’s First 2x Spectrum Multiplier xApp for Open RAN
Symbio – Symbio’s CPaaS voice network and product launch into Singapore
Red Hat – Red Hat OpenShift
Project Delivery Perfection
Huawei – Huawei Rock-Solid Soution
STE with Calix Professional Services – GPON and Active Ethernet-ready network built on AXOS
Solutions by STC – Dammam7 Supercomputer Project
STC – Proactive Roaming Protection
Security Solution of the Year
AB Handshake – Call validation
Nokia – Nokia for NetGuard XDR Security Operations in 5G
Ribbon – Ribbon Call Trust
AdaptiveMobile – Unified 5G Network Security Solution
Telecoms Transformation
Cujo AI – CUJO AI Explorer – Advanced Device Identification
Lightyear – Lightyear software platform
Liquid Intelligent Technologies – High-capacity broadband connection between the capitals of DRC and Congo
Parallel Wireless – Parallel Wireless Urban Macro Open RAN Solution
Turkcell – Next Generation Notification Engine (NGNE)