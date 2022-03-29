Zen Internet to offer services across CityFibre’s entire footprint

ISP Zen Internet has signed a deal to extend its services to 285 cities, towns and villages across full fibre infrastructure firm CityFibre’s UK network.

Zen Internet committed to four initial locations with CityFibre in 2020, a number which has since expanded to 31. This deal represents a commitment to extend that further to 285 locations by 2025 as CityFibre continues its infrastructure rollout. CityFibre’s is targeting coverage of eight million homes in a £4bn investment programme.

It is expected that Zen Internet services, which it claims provide 900 Mbps download and upload speeds, will be available to all homes across the entire current CityFibre footprint by the end of this year.

“We’re delighted to be working with CityFibre on delivering full fibre broadband to even more UK homes up and down the country. We’re seeing great consumer demand and interest in our early cities and are excited to ensure more homes can access an award-winning full fibre service at what is a pivotal time for connectivity in the home. By 2030 everyone will have made the switch and we are excited about the role Zen plays as an ultrafast pioneer to be a key enabler of early adoption.”

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre added: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to demonstrate the technical and commercial superiority of our Full Fibre networks to Zen and we are thrilled they have selected CityFibre as a network of choice across our nationwide rollout. Zen has proven to be an outstanding partner, and we look forward to accelerating the availability of their market-leading services to millions of homes across the UK.”

Zen Internet is one of the smaller ISP’s operating in the UK (according to ASPreview it ranks ninth behind major players like BT, Sky and Virgin) so this is a pretty big major commitment for a company of its size, but one that could off course pay off if it wins business across such an extended area.

