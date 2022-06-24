Glotels return with new categories and a proper night out

The biggest and best version of the Global Telecoms Awards is open for submissions and looking forward to its first in-person winners evening for three years.

Remember 2019? Things were so different then. We could get together whenever we wanted without a care in the world. Surgical masks were rarely seen outside operating theatres and the prospect of needing permission to leave the house was inconceivable. Among the many disruptions caused by the subsequent pandemic was the suspension of the Glotel Awards winners evening but this year it’s back, revitalised and ready to rock.

In addition to a return to the excellent Montcalm Hotel in central London for the culminating big night out, this year’s Glotels features no less than five new categories to reflect the rapidly evolving telecoms industry. They are: Climate Action Excellence, Digital infrastructure innovation, Outstanding contribution to Open RAN, Private Networks Perfection and Telecoms Marketing Team of the year. You can read all about them on the awards site.

“I can’t wait for the return of the awards dinner, even though it will mean the personal humiliation of trying to squeeze myself into my black tie once more,” said Telecoms.com Editor Scott Bicheno. “After he did such a great job of adapting to difficult circumstances last year, I think Geoff Norcott deserves the opportunity to perform to a proper room this year. I’ve seen his standup and it’s brilliant, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

The Telecoms.com community did a great job of keeping the awards going for the past couple of years by maintaining a vary high standard of submissions and they should be better than ever this year. So make sure you’re in with a shout of getting the industry recognition you so richly deserve by submitting the product, service or project you’re most proud of here. Good luck and we hope to be able to have a drink with you on the night.

