Orange planning on widescale deployment of DZS fiber access kit

After running a pilot installation of DZS’ Velocity fibre access portfolio, the operator is planning a wider deployment.

Telco group Orange completed the first phases of the live pilot solution deployment of the Velocity fibre access portfolio from DZS – an access, optical and cloud-controlled software specialist – within its production network in Poland.

DZS Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) are, we’re told, environmentally hardened and range from one rack unit (RU) 2-slot fixed access systems to 16-slot chassis systems. They are complemented by system-on-a-card technology that is common for all systems, and leverage PON and point-to-point solutions via any service port across the range of DZS systems, including stackable options.

The firm also offers a portfolio of access edge, subscriber edge, optical edge, and AI-driven cloud-based which they say are standards-aligned and work well in multi-vendor environments.

“DZS was given the opportunity to become part of our ecosystem, and we are working closely with them to meet our expectations from today’s 2.5 Gigabit Passive Optical network (GPON), 10G (XGS-PON) and point-to-point technologies; in a context of heterogenous situations coming from the diversity of countries where we operate,” said Gilles Bourdon, Vice President of Wireline Networks and Infrastructure, Orange.

Gunter Reiss, Chief Customer Officer, AEMEA, DZS added: “DZS is extremely proud to grow our strong partnership with Orange, providing them with another valuable and strategic set of options as they continue to build their leading-edge FTTH broadband infrastructure while also expanding their network automation and orchestration capabilities. As operators across Europe and the world continue to invest in FTTH, DZS innovation and alignment with industry standards can help forward-thinking leaders like Orange achieve the benefits of multi-vendor flexibility while minimizing operational spend and maximizing service quality, new service delivery and user experience.”

Orange boasts in the release that it is the largest FTTH provider in Europe with over 13 million residential, business and campus subscribers – so depending on how widespread this larger deployment ends up being it sounds like a win for DZS.

Get the latest news straight to your inbox. Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.